LCC autistic student processed mail from President Donald Trump





KYLE KAMINSKI

MONDAY, February 8 – President Donald Trump often referred to Xavier DeGroat as an “X-Man” during his three-month internship at the White House last year. And DeGroat, a 30-year-old student at Lansing Community College, said he would be remembered Trump for his fierce “tenacity.”

“The president liked what I was doing. President Trump asked me about how I got here. He was also impressed with everyone I met, ”DeGroat told City Pulse.

DeGroat, 30, from Lansing, is in his third year for a communications degree at LCC. He said he met former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani on a golf outing in 2016 and since then he has lifted those political ties to stand up for people with autism and other disabilities.

In September, DeGroat said his friendship with the mayor (who later became Trump’s lawyer) earned him an unpaid White House internship – mostly sorting through the thousands of letters Trump had received, writing notes of thanks and sending autographed portraits.

“It was presidential correspondence, and I managed the management of it,” DeGroat said. “Every day I read letters from voters to President Trump asking for his help, whether it was tracking their stimulus checks or veterans benefits.

This concert in the mail room was also a little more prestigious. DeGroat would be the first person with autism to land an internship at the White House – a badge he wears with the highest honors.

“I am breaking down barriers. And I don’t just do it for myself, but also to inspire others – like being a loud man and speaking from your own heart rather than letting your disability keep you from doing something, ”DeGroat added. “It’s for awareness and I also plan to publish a book.”

DeGroat was reserved about his political leanings. He has supported most of Trump’s economic agendas and “parts” of his COVID-19 response plan, although he admits there were some mistakes. And it was hard to ignore the deluge of hate mail heading for Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Basically I was the one who got all the inquiries from the audience and I would respond to them thanking them for what they wrote,” DeGroat said. “If they were more threatening or serious, they would be put in a trash can or sent to someone higher up for review. The bad ones went in the trash.

Friendly mail received DeGroat’s appreciation with Trump’s signature stamp. Some of the more meaningful responses included a signed photo of Trump, but only for his most loyal fans.

“The ones that were like ‘Donald Trump, you messed up our country’ or ‘You messed up this’, well, we just haven’t responded to those,” DeGroat said. “We were done with this. Some of them have said “Donald Trump is a dictator”. I have seen a lot of things like this. Others were grateful to the president.

And while DeGroat doesn’t interact with the Free World leader on a daily basis, he said he managed to score a 30-minute shoot with Trump and rubbed shoulders with several notable names including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Mike Pompeo and many other political elites.

DeGroat once sat at Vice President Mike Pence’s office as part of a private tour of the West Wing.

The brief Oval Office meeting also included discussions about homeland security and ways to make policies friendlier with the Transportation Security Administration – such as a special area for travelers with autism to avoid rush, noise, and “traffic.” intensity ”of the screening process, he said.

DeGroat said Trump also signed a proclamation for World Autism Awareness Day in April after asking Giuliani to pass on the suggestion from his foundation, the Lansing-based Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation, formed to create and promote opportunities for people with autism through advocacy and education. , economic opportunities and other humanitarian means.

After the November election results became clear, DeGroat said the White House had gone from “intense” to “very, very calm.” Staff were packing their belongings and looking for jobs. Some were upset that Trump lost. Others were just eager to find their jobs the next day, he added.

“It was crazy. Most people didn’t know about my personal relationship with Giuliani. I tried to keep it private for many reasons – including my own safety. It got very crazy. Trump was intense. Rudy was intense Everyone was intense, but in December things got very, very calm.

DeGroat almost constantly remembered the “chaos and madness” throughout his internship, including being followed home after work one day. Secret Service agents then told him to stop wearing suit coats and White House badges; DeGroat has completely stopped taking public transportation.

“We were afraid that there would be protests against Trump, but also protests for Trump,” he said.

All told, DeGroat estimates he spent $ 25,000 during his three months of unpaid internship, but that’s a price he would pay back to grow “as high as you can go in the world of political leadership.” , did he declare. He said he hopes President Joe Biden’s administration will be just as inclusive and welcoming.

“Joe will meet me one way or another and Kamala Harris will too,” DeGroat added, noting that he also plans to travel to Italy to meet Pope Francis for another meeting on autism awareness. .

“At the moment, I am also looking for a full-time job to get into the public service.”

