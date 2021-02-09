It is not true that we will remove President Jokowi





Jakarta – All Indonesia BEM Alliance (BEM SI) clarify the flow of chain messages related to the act of impeachment against President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). BEM SI claimed that this question is not at all true. All Indonesia BEM Alliance central coordinator Rémy Hastian provided clarification in an official statement as received detikcom, Tuesday (9/2/2021). In a chain message that spread, it was said that BEM SI would organize a convoy to overthrow President Jokowi and KH Ma’ruf Amin at the proclamation monument at Taman Pandang Monas in central Jakarta on Friday. February 12, 2021. BEM SI pointed out that this question was not true and asked the audience not to be addicted. There are 7 points of clarification on the issue of BEM SI hoax impeachment action against President Jokowi. Here is the complete BEM SI statement: BEM SI clarifies issue of President Jokowi’s impeachment action In the context of the information circulating and the existence of media reports at BEM SI, which considers that BEM SI is leading the impeachment action of President Jokowi on Friday, February 12, 2021 which recounts the impeachment of President Jokowi and his cabinet, to restore the ABRI dual function. With this, the BEM SI alliance believes that it is very necessary to convey some points of clarification: 1. It is not true that BEM SI will lead the impeachment action for President Jokowi on Friday February 12, 2021 and is not participating in it at all. 2. BEM SI defends democratic values ​​and acts in accordance with the Constitution, and does not justify unconstitutional acts in the form of forced dismissal (coup d’état) against the President of the Republic of Indonesia. 3. Scattered chain messages are in the name of BEM Indonesia and not of All Indonesia BEM Alliance. So, it is not true that BEM SI will lead and initiate the Indonesian government impeachment action. 4. BEM SI strongly rejects any attempt to recombine the dual function of ABRI, which is far from the ideals of Reformasi. 5. BEM SI still consistently rejects the existence of non-pro-people policies such as the Omnibus adoption of the Job Creation Law, the Minerba Law, the Law on the Eradication Commission of corruption and other laws that take away rights and torment Indonesians. people. 6. BEM SI urges the public not to be provoked by hoaxes and irresponsible information. 7. BEM SI calls on the government and the community to continue working together to focus on solving the Covid-19 problem. Thus, we submit this information as an explanation of the fake news that is growing in the community. Student life! Long live the Indonesian people! Jakarta, February 8, 2021

Coordinator of the Indonesian Center of the BEM Alliance

Remy hastian (hri / imk)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos