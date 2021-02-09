Kashmir Independence – Journal – DAWN.COM





On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a statement that caused a stir and prompted his political rivals to accuse him of violating Pakistan’s long-standing position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. In his speech, the Prime Minister, addressing the people of Kashmir, said that once they joined Pakistan through a UN plebiscite, they could, if they wanted, opt for an independent state.

Critics say that by mentioning the so-called third option of independence, the prime minister moved away from two UN resolutions on the dispute which say the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have two options: join Pakistan or join India. The controversy escalated when the Foreign Ministry issued a clarification saying there was no change in the Pakistanis’ position and that it remained anchored in UN resolutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should have been better informed. This clarification was not necessary. By releasing it, the Foreign Office only added to the perception that the Prime Minister’s statement needed clarification, which hinted that maybe there was something wrong with the statement. declaration. In fact, the Prime Minister didn’t say anything bad. Article 257 of the Constitution of Pakistan provides: When the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir decide to join Pakistan, the relations between Pakistan and that State shall be determined in accordance with the wishes of the people of that State.

There is no difference between what the Constitution says and what the Prime Minister said. If the relevant officials of the Foreign Ministry had paid more attention to this article of the Constitution, they would not have had to make a statement and create unnecessary controversy. We expect a better judgment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on such delicate issues.

In fact, the Prime Minister’s statement is very significant and appears to have been released after careful consideration. The declaration will appeal to all those in Jammu and Kashmir who prefer the option of independence. The Prime Minister communicated to them in a very intelligent way that once they accede to Pakistan, they can exercise the option of independence if, of course, a majority of the population of the state chooses it. In saying this, the Prime Minister also very correctly reminded the world that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is above all linked to the right to self-determination and does not concern a plot of land disputed between two neighbors.

This is what our official position has always maintained, but in framing it in these terms, the Prime Minister wisely reconciled the UN resolutions with the broader issue of the right to self-determination. The international community should welcome the statement by the Prime Ministers and the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be assured that their right to choose will be respected by Pakistan once it joins us.

Posted in Dawn on February 9, 2021

