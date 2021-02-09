White House Insists No Major Change In Iranian Policy | Voice of America

The White House is clarifying its position on Iran after President Joe Biden gave an interview in which he indicated that the United States would not lift the sanctions until Tehran stops enriching uranium.

To be very clear, the president never said exactly that, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Biden, in a TV interview aired on Sunday, nodded to a deal when CBS presenter Norah ODonnell asked about lifting sanctions and whether Iran should first step up uranium enrichment to a level higher than that authorized by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Agreement (JCPOA) from which the United States withdrew under the Donald Trump administration.

I think if we announced a major policy change, we would do it in a different way with a slight nod, Psakisaidd during the White House press briefing on Monday when asked about the position of the presidents.

Overall, its position has remained exactly what it has been, that if Iran complies fully with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same, and then use it as a a platform for building a broader and stronger agreement that also addresses other areas of concern, the press secretary said.

State Department officials echo this message and stress that they are discussing the issue with allies, rather than seeking dialogue directly with Tehran.

When it comes to engaging with the Iranians, we’re not there yet, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. We want to make sure again that we have our ducks in a row with our closest friends, our closest partners and allies, and the US Congress.

Biden has said he wants the United States to join the nuclear treaty.

When asked directly in the CBS News interview whether the United States would first lift sanctions to get Iran to resume negotiations, Biden simply said no.



FILE – A handout photo released by the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019 shows the interior of the Fordow (Fordo) uranium conversion facility in Qom, in the north of the country.

The pact had enabled Iran to enrich uranium to a concentration level of 3.67%. But since mid-2019, he had pushed enrichment to 4.5%, then last month to 20%, a level he had reached before the agreement.

Experts say Tehran now has enough low-enriched uranium stored for at least two nuclear weapons, if it chooses to continue manufacturing them. But Iranian officials, to long skepticism of Western governments, have maintained that the nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told state television that if the United States wants Iran to return to its commitments, the United States must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do a check and see if the sanctions were lifted correctly, then we will come back to our commitments. “

Khameneis ‘televised remarks were his first since Bidens’ inauguration on January 20.

But in an interview with CNN after Khamenei’s remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister MohammadJavadZarif said there was no precondition for Iran to receive compensation from the United States for the cost of the sanctions imposed by Washington before restoring the nuclear pact.

Psaki also responded to questions on Monday as to why Biden has yet to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, although the president has spoken with many other world leaders.

Psaki, noting Bidens’ calls with leaders from Japan, South Korea and Australia, said China was of course an important topic of conversation during these conversations.

The press secretary added that China has also discussed in appeals with European leaders, so part of our strategy is certainly to engage with partners in the region and allies and to make those appeals and commitments. first and also to have consultations with Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The president has yet to call all world leaders, he has not had contact with all of them and I am sure he will do more of that in the coming weeks, Psaki added.

In the CBS interview, Biden said of Xi that there was no reason not to call him. He praised Xi but warned that relations between the countries would be different from what they had been under Trump.

He’s very bright, he’s very tough, Biden said of Xi. He doesn’t have and I don’t mean it’s a criticism, just the reality that he doesn’t have a democratic little D in his body.

I always told him we don’t need a conflict, the president said, recalling the discussions with Xi when Biden was US vice president from 2009 to 2017. But there will be extreme competition. And I’m not going to do it like he knows. And that’s because it also sends signals. I’m not going to do it like Trump did. Were going to focus on the international rules of the road.