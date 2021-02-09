Boris Johnson faces yet another rebellion from the Conservative backbench over genocide vote





B oris Johnson is fighting to avoid a damaging revolt by backbench Tories in an attempt to ban trade deals with countries that commit genocide. Tory rebels are threatening to back a House of Lords amendment requiring ministers to withdraw from any free trade deal with a country the High Court deems to be engaged in genocide. Ministers are looking to overturn the measure in the House of Commons vote on Tuesday, arguing that trade deals should be in the hands of government and Parliament rather than the courts. However, they face opposition from a group of Tory MPs, led by former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who accused ministers of being desperate to avoid anything that could upset China. It comes amid a renewed international review of Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghur minority population in China’s Xinjiang province. When the Commons considered the amendment to the trade bill last month, the government majority was reduced to just 11 with more than 30 Tory MPs voting to keep it. This has encouraged the lords to challenge the government and send it back to the Commons a second time, in the hope that more Tories will be persuaded to support it. Ministers hope to defuse the revolt by backing a compromise proposal tabled by Commons Justice Committee chairman Sir Bob Neill that would allow MPs to consider atrocity allegations rather than the courts. However, Sir Iain rejected the plan, saying it did not give Parliament the power to do everything MPs and peers cannot already do while Tory MPs predicted the outcome would likely be tight. Sir Iain told the PA news agency: The government has consistently said that only a court can rule on genocide and call it genocide and yet they block all access to UK courts. Above all, the Foreign Ministry does not want to do this because it fears it will bother the Chinese. The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: The government shares the serious concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang behind Lord Altons’ amendment and understands the strength of feelings on this issue. However, this amendment could drag the courts into the formulation of trade policy and the conduct of international relations and risks undermining the separation of powers. The amendment proposed by the chairman of the select committee, which the government will support, responds to concerns expressed by parliamentarians to take a stand on credible reports of genocide by a potential business partner while guaranteeing a specific obligation for the government to act.

