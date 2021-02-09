Turkey wants to improve relations with EU and wants summit by July





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlines Ankara’s determination to strengthen relations with the European Union in a video chat with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In this file photo from December 18, 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video conference in Istanbul, Turkey. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video call that he hoped for a summit with European Union leaders in the first half of 2021 to ease tensions. The two leaders also discussed issues that could improve cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement from Turkey’s communications directorate on Monday. In the video chat, highlighting Turkey’s determination to strengthen relations with the EU, Erdogan said Turkey is keen to step up contacts and have technical talks with the bloc in the run-up to the EU summit scheduled for March. Erdogan also reiterated his expectations for a Turkey-EU summit to be held before the end of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU. READ MORE: Turkey-EU ties: there is more that unites them than divides them President @RTErdogan held a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Measures to further strengthen cooperation between Turkey and Germany were discussed, and Turkey-EU relations as well as regional issues were discussed. https://t.co/XflcwgcfFG pic.twitter.com/GnLnACrlNq – Communications Directorate of the Republic of Turkey (@Communications) February 8, 2021 Call for an update on the refugee agreement Stressing that the EU’s fair and constructive approach to Turkey would benefit both sides, Erdogan reiterated his call for an update to a refugee agreement signed on March 18, 2016. The 2016 agreement aimed to discourage irregular migration across the Aegean Sea by taking tougher measures against human traffickers and to improve the conditions of nearly 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. The agreement also helped speed up Turkey’s application for EU membership and visa-free travel for Turkish nationals in the Schengen area. But relations between the EU and Turkey became strained over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean last year. EU members Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration stepped up pressure on other EU members to impose sanctions on Turkey at EU leaders’ summit on December 11 . Brussels said last month that Erdogan’s “credible gestures” are needed to patch things up. READ MORE:

Turkey will be part of the new world order: ex-German chancellor “Positive signals” Ahead of a new leaders’ summit on March 25-26, Erdogan told Merkel on Monday that he hoped for “a positive agenda” in Turkey-EU relations. In her own statement, Merkel’s office said she welcomed “recent positive signals and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean”. Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime border claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration and stressed that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots. . Ankara has sent several drill ships in recent months to explore the energy resources of the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara supports the resolution of all outstanding issues in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiation. READ MORE:

EU member states crippled by common position on Turkey







