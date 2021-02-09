PTI lawmaker criticizes government for failing to address public issues – Pakistan





TAXILA: A member of the ruling National Assembly (MNA) party criticized Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Inaf (PTI) government over public policy issues, especially corruption, inflation and unemployment, warning that if the government fails to resolve these issues, it will bear the brunt in the next general election.

On Monday, Maj Tahir Sadiq, retired from Attock, was speaking at a convention of the youth wing of the PTI in Hassanabdal. He criticized the government for its inability to control corruption, inflation and unemployment.

People are exhausted from the burden of food and oil inflation and millions of people are food insecure due to unemployment, he said.

The Attock District PTI is divided into three ranks: one headed by Mr Sadiq, the other by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and the third by the Punjab Minister for social protection and Baitul Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari.

Mr Sadiq added: If the government does not pay attention to solving the problems of inflation and unemployment, people will take revenge in the next election.

The MP said his large group is a political reality in the Attock district.

We joined the PTI in the wider interest of the constituency citizens, he said, echoing the statement by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak who recently said the PTI won Nowshera because of him ( M. Khattak) rather than Imran Khan. Mr Sadiq said people are fed up with inflation and unemployment. The people of Attock would not be left alone and the Major Group would make their voices heard.

If the government makes decisions that are contrary to the public interest, we will be forced to stand up and do what we should not want to do.

He said four ministers were elected in Attock but no megaprojects could be launched in the district and no steps were taken to provide jobs for young people in the area, he said.

But he said there was no threat to the government from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The PDM is an alliance of 11 different ideologies that will tear each other apart in the days to come. The PTI government is its own enemy, he said.

Posted in Dawn on February 9, 2021

