Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out to protesters, opposition to agricultural laws

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the opposition and protested against the farmers, saying there was an urgent need for reforms in the agricultural sector, defending the laws which have become a bone of contention. Calling for unity to move the country forward on this path, he said no-one’s thinking on any problem was perfect and if there were any loopholes in government decisions they would be corrected.

In response to the vote of thanks debate on the presidents ‘speech at Rajya Sabha, Modi said that cornering the government on the opposition’s farmers’ protests was acceptable, but in the process of settling political scores, the greatest good of the agricultural sector should not be ignored. .

No one can say that there are no challenges in the agricultural sector. We will have to meet them together. And I think we can’t wait any longer. We will have to look for new solutions, Modi said. To do good, we must move forward together. I invite you all to move the country forward together and explain this to the protesters. Let the buns come to me, let you take the credit … Let’s move forward together.

The Prime Minister argued that his government was not the first to think about agricultural reforms. The previous exemptions had also done so.

This question has been raised regularly over the past two decades … No one can claim that his thinking on this question was perfect; even I cannot … There is no progress if there are obstacles. But I’m surprised, why all of a sudden did you turn around?

He urged all parties to work together as delaying reforms would set the country back. Now is the time to take action to improve our agricultural sector. We have to move forward, he said. The ruling party and the opposition should act in tandem and then let’s see if there are any benefits to this reform. If there are any gaps, we will remove them. If there is laxity, we will correct them.



The prime minister said the mandis should be modernized and that his government has allocated funds for this in the budget. Regarding the minimum support price, he said: the MSP is here, it was there, and it will continue to be there. We need to understand the sanctity of Parliament. The inexpensive rations currently provided will continue to be so.

Modi cited his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who had supported agricultural reforms, as saying that rigidities in the marketing regime put in place in the 1930s prevent farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return.

The prime minister said his government’s actions were no different. You should have a sense of pride and say that seeing Manmohan Singh said this and Modi does, he told members of Congress in the House.

He also referred to former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar and said he too had supported reforms although he may have raised questions about the process followed by the current government. You can corner the government on the protest issues, but at the same time you have to tell the farmers that reforms are needed, that several years have passed, now new measures will have to be taken, he said.

He made special mention of Sikh farmers, saying that some people plant bad things in their minds. This country is proud of every Sikh. Even if we pay tribute to them, that will not be enough, he said. But the country will not gain anything from the language that some people use for them and those who try to mislead them. Therefore, we must be concerned about it. He added that the Sikhs had to endure the most in 1984 and parted ways earlier.

Some people are making efforts to weaken India, to create unrest, he said, without giving further details. He said it had been seen in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast where innocent people had lost their lives.

The Prime Minister stressed that the laws were aimed at the welfare of small farmers who constitute 86% of those engaged in agriculture. He cited former Prime Minister Charan Singh, saying the farm manager often referred to the 1970-71 agricultural census to support farmers with small and marginal land holdings. He said loan waivers, crop insurance and such measures were tied to banks and small farmers do not benefit because they do not have bank accounts.

