Don’t destroy the US-China relationship over a lost Hong Kong

Freedom in Hong Kong keep dying a painful death, strangled by the application of the national security law last year. Beijing factotum chief executive Carrie Lam recently expressed hope that the Biden administration would give the territory a fair hearing. Alas, his loss of autonomy is too obvious to disguise or desire. Although the Special Administrative Region will continue to enjoy an additional share of economic freedom, it will function differently like any other Chinese city. And there is little the United States can do to reverse the process.

What to do The people of Hong Kong naturally do not want to be ruled by a distant totalitarian state that suppresses freedom of information and expression. But they should not put their hopes in Washington. In 2019, some protesters flew American flags, which had the same effect on Chinese President Xi Jinping as waving a red cape at a bull. That was reason enough for Beijing to crack down, trying to prevent US intervention in the territory’s affairs.

Nonetheless, democracy activist Nathan Law, who fled to the UK and was later indicted for his activities there, tweeted: Statements of concern and condemnation are not enough and trade or business deals are not enough. investment with autocracies are even worse. He urged the European Union to kill the recently negotiated investment treaty and the United States to continue consolidating transatlantic cooperation to combat China’s authoritarian expansion. He concluded with a call to the world to stand up and defend with them our common universal values, not with weak words but with real actions, side by side.

American writer Patricia Pan Connor made a similar speech in the Washington Examiner: She hopes that the United States can convince Europe not to ratify the investment agreement. The United States, Europe and other democratic countries represent more than half of the world’s GDP. Acting in unison, they can curb human rights violations in China and protect the precious civil liberties of a democratic people.

Sadly, in the absence of war, nothing from the United States or Europe will bring Hong Kong back to where it was in 2019 or 1996, let alone result in the democratic processes that Law and others naturally desire. taken at his word when he said: China is not afraid of intimidation by outside forces, our determination is steadfast and unwavering in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. Repression is at the heart of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime. The regime will not voluntarily cede control of what it sees as Chinese territory, which it has defined as a red line problem long since it has had Taiwan. The rhetoric against separatism is too strong and the prejudices accumulated against Hong Kongers themselves are now far too strong.

Targeted sanctions are moral vanity, primarily a way for the US Congress to engage in signaling virtue. Denying Lam a bank account, while emotionally pleasing, has not made Beijing back down and will not refuse to sign an investment deal or close a trade deal. There are still benefits to using Magnitsky-type sanctions to punish the Chinese elite who profit from a corrupt regime at home while seeking to take advantage of the West’s advantages, including acting as a useful flag over the kleptocracy. global. However, that will not move the needle in Beijing.

The United States could cut Hong Kong more broadly entirely, but that would hurt the Hong Kong people much more than the Chinese government. Washington could launch a broader attack on its economy. It could cost China (and the US) a lot, but not enough to force Beijing to surrender.

Many other countries are also not at risk of severing their economic ties given the significant losses that could result, just look at the recent Sino-EU investment treaty. Moreover, this approach risks losing the Chinese people. Even students who dislike internet censorship are usually powerful nationalists and rally around their government when attacked by outsiders.

Nothing is gained by driving the bilateral relationship not only into a ditch, but over a cliff, especially since the most likely response from CCPs would be to tighten controls. The best hope for improving human rights is change from within China, not pressure from outside. An isolated China, besieged from abroad, risks being both more repressive and more dangerous.

Moreover, the future of China is not fixed. Mao Zedong dominated and devastated China. However, his death sparked reform forces that transformed the country. Xi has reversed this trend, but he will not rule forever. Perhaps after him will come another period of liberalization. The United States can work on relationship building for a better time while setting clear limits on Chinese coercion abroad and attempting to warp the international order towards autocracy now.

In the meantime, Americans and others should seek to increase the flow of information to the Chinese people without further inflaming nationalist sentiments. Hong Kong Democrats also need help. Any aid will be portrayed by Beijing as Washington’s black hands, but aid to the Hong Kong people will be remembered not only by them, but also by those who are now silenced in China who saw the island as a stronghold. of relative freedom.

Detainees and their families need financial assistance. The fate of those targeted by the regime must be made public. Defendants need legal representation. Western companies should welcome applicants from Hong Kong. Western universities should invite Hong Kong students to study abroad. Western nations should accept immigrants seeking freedom. Beijing’s loss is the West’s gain, as Chinese authorities show on the status of Hong Kong’s overseas British national passports. The talent drained from the island will not cause Beijing to change its position, but it will make it pay a cost while other countries benefit at its expense.

Lam called the national security law remarkably effective. This is true in a perverse sense. Raymond Chan, a radio host charged under the law, said the measure was the government’s power to do anything. Democracy activist Joey Siu has complained that the city itself is dying.

Certainly the old Hong Kong is dead. Any political opposition to the CCP regime will be crushed, and the territory will not be politically freer than Beijing or any other Chinese city, which means not free. At some distant point, China could once again break free from the dead hand of Maoist repression. But if Hong Kong people can be saved, Hong Kong alone cannot.