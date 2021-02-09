Rachel Johnson rejects suggestions she only got LBC role because of PM’s brother Boris Johnson | Celebrity News | Showbiz and TV





Rachel Johnson, 55, has firmly rejected claims that she was only made a radio host on LBC because Prime Minister Boris Johnson was her older brother. The former Woman’s Hour power list judge also admitted on occasion, that people will call on her radio show with the sole intention of “blowing off” against her famous brother.

Rachel, who currently appears on Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021, said: “When I joined LBC last April, people sniped that I only got the job. [because of her brother] even though I worked at Radio 4… because, you know. It’s enough. “It’s up to me to prove them wrong. This only adds to the squeaky excitement of the live broadcast. “The truth is, I’ve always wanted a gig at LBC (who hasn’t?). I started harassing the boss, James Rea, over ten years ago, ”she added to Radio Times. However, his patience can be tested when listeners tune in to share their frustrations with his brother’s government. READ MORE: James Martin scolds “nightmare” Saturday morning guest “Stop talking!”

Rachel read Classics at Oxford and got a job with the Financial Times after graduating. She has also written articles in The Sunday Telegraph, The Daily Telegraph and The Evening Standard. In 2009, Rachel became the ninth editor-in-chief of The Lady, a magazine established in 1985. She then became a judge on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour.

Rachel has been adamant throughout her career that she is not just “Boris Johnson’s sister” and has worked hard to establish her own identity. Opening up about writing her gossip column for the Daily Mail, she told Grazia: “I want to do something that matters. “I’ve always been a political nerd. I’d be sitting reading the LSE’s latest Brexit blog. “So I would talk to Geordie [Greig, then-editor of The Mail On Sunday] to see if I should do anything to find out who should walk Meghan down the aisle … it was six very schizophrenic years.







