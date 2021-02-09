Prime Minister, not opposition, drives army into politics, says Sherry Rehman – Pakistan





HYDERABAD: Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said the opposition did not drag the military into politics, but it was the incompetent and selected prime minister who did.

When the vacuum is left, such a situation is inevitable, she said during her visit to the media during her visit, along with other senior party leaders, to the venue of the Pakistan Democratic Movement public meeting ( PDM) Monday evening.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Hatri bypass on Tuesday (today).

Senator Rehman asserted that this [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf] the government had destroyed all institutions, including PIA and PTDC, over the past two and a half years.

The opposition pledged to shake this government by all democratic and constitutional means possible, she said, and noted that inflation, rising prices and debt had increased while parliament was padlocked. .

She alleged that members of the Treasury Banks resorted to hooliganism in the house. She said an army of unelected advisers continued to criticize opposition parties for having nothing to deliver.

The PPP leader said the prime minister made a statement to Kotli that she said was not in line with the country’s policy on Indian-controlled Kashmir.

She noted that only the opposition should be held to account. She said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not do what it was doing according to Supreme Court orders. Even international institutions had questioned the NAB.

She said the prime minister used to make statements on foreign policy without any serious work to get the Foreign Ministry to give clarification the next day.

She said the PTI government was trying to do everything by hook or by crook because it was losing ground.

The senator alleged that Rs500m was disbursed among parliamentarians from ruling parties such as Caramels.

MP Naveed Qamar said PDM is gaining momentum because the common man is fed up with the endless rise in prices. He said the unrest would continue and a long march to Islamabad would take place on March 26. If it is to organize a sit-in, it will also be held in order to oust this government, he said.

PPP spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi accused prime minister of horse bargaining and urged Pakistan’s Election Commission to take note of rupee 500 million bribe paid to parliamentarians by Imran Khan.

He argued that when [former prime minister] Shahid Khaqan Abbasi disbursed Rs50m to parliamentarians, the action was questioned but this disbursement by the PTI government is considered halal.

He said the PTI government also violated the Constitution by including three sitting governors on its parliamentary council for Senate elections. This is a clear case of conflict of interest and the PPP will challenge it before ECP, he said.

PPP President Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, accompanying Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Maulana Taj Mohammad Nahiyoon, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan leader Karamat Rajput and comrade Taj Mari of the National Party , Saleem Tareen, also spoke to the media during a site visit.

He said Tuesday’s public meeting will be a historic event.

In response to a question, Mr Khuhro said that this government had not conducted 5% random sampling on the census as promised and that the census figures were not yet released. These census figures must be submitted to the Common Interests Council (ICC) who will ultimately approve it, he said.

He stressed that new delineations were also linked to the census figures but that had not been done so far. He said the 2018 elections were conducted based on previous delineations. He said the NFC price also depended on those census numbers. He said if the census figures were not finalized, the NFC price would also be affected. He said this government has taken no action to finalize the census figures over the past three years.

Responding to another question, he said the PPP did not postpone any PDM protests or options in this anti-government movement. He said PPP worked within the PDM for which he had made great efforts to unite opposition parties.

Posted in Dawn on February 9, 2021

