Farmer groups call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare the ground for talks | Amritsar News





Narendra Modi BATHINDA: Samyukta Kisan Morcha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go beyond words and prepare the ground for the resumption of talks between farmers and the central government. He pointed out that it was the government that ended the dialogue process on January 22 with its proposal to suspend the implementation of agricultural laws and that the agricultural groups had never said no to the negotiations.

The morcha believed that the government should initiate talks with a pleasant atmosphere.

Center expected to present new proposal focused on farmers

Reiterating that more people would come to the protest sites with the change of weather, the farmer groups responded to PM Andolanjeevi’s reference, saying that they are happy to be called “people in struggle” and that the BJP should also fight for the welfare of the people.

Speaking to TOI, Chief Agriculture Officer Darshan Pal said: “The Prime Minister is only giving lip service. If the government is really concerned about the end of the agricultural protest, it should come up with a new proposal focused on farmers and create a pleasant atmosphere. It was the government which, after the last meeting on January 22, announced that there would be no more talks and made a proposal that we had rejected. We never said no to the talks, let the government catch up. mind and show a big heart by getting rid of ego. ”

Regarding the PM’s claim that the MSP will stay, Darshan Pal said that the MSP should be given on all 23 crops according to the Swaminathan formula and the government should give the legal guarantee.

Asking the prime minister not to view farmers as enemies, he said the BJP had never been part of a people-oriented struggle, so he saw them as unnecessarily engaging in protests.

The president of the agricultural organization BKU Ekta Ugrahan, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, said that the prime minister, instead of criticizing farmers, should realize the government’s responsibility for his “anndatas”. Farmers did not say no to the negotiations. Let the government show its seriousness and not just indulge in “empty statements,” he said.

Farm chief Rakesh Tikait said the prime minister should focus on repealing the laws and ensuring the MSP’s legal guarantee on all crops.

Le Morcha condemned the prime minister for insulting farmers, saying they would like to remind him that it was the andolans (unrest) who freed India from colonial rule and that they were “proud to be Andolan jivi “.

The morcha questioned the government’s presentation of the 2021 electricity amendment bill after assuring farmers’ organizations that the bill would be withdrawn. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos