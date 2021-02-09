Jokowi Endorses Halal Industry Center In RI, Here Are The Scenarios





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Ministry of Industry has made several changes to the nomenclature or organizational structure, including the addition of a new empowerment center. The Minister of Industry, Agus Gumiwang, proposed the amendment and received the approval of President Joko Widodo. One of these changes is to change the Industrial Research and Development Agency (BPPI) to become the Industrial Services Policy and Standardization Agency (BSKJI), but what is more interesting is the seriousness from the government to see the large market of Muslims, thus forming the Halal. Industry Empowerment Center. “It was approved by the President and Minister of PAN RB (Minister of State for the Empowerment of Appliances and Bureaucratic Reform) for an adjustment to the Ministry of Industry, where the BPPI has now changed its nomenclature or the name changed to BSKJI, then the creation of the Halal Industry Empowerment Center was approved, ”Agus said at a working meeting with the VI DPR RI Commission on Tuesday (9/2/21).

The establishment of the Halal Industry Empowerment Center Development cannot be separated from the large market that comes from the Muslim community. The number of the Muslim population in the world which reaches 1.84 billion people and is expected to increase and reach 27.5% of the total world population by 2030. Of course, this population increase will significantly increase the demand for products and services halal. In order to work in this market, even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Industry has chosen to add ministerial experts who have served in several areas. However, a domain is still being tendered or has not been filled. “There is a development for ministerial experts, 3 of whom have now been approved to become 4 ministerial experts, each with a task, first the area of ​​industrial distribution and equity, then the climate sector of business and investment, then Capacity building of national industry and acceleration of transformation. Industry 4.0, ”said Agus. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos