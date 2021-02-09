Liz Cheney in Donald Trump Jr.s 2022 Reticule





It’s a long way down the road, but it looks like Donald Trump Jr. is already planning to travel to Wyoming next year to target Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primaries as she runs for re-election.

Teasing a potential trip, President Trump’s former eldest son told Politicos Playbook on Sunday that when it comes to Wyoming, “I hear it’s lovely in the primary season.”

MATT GAETZ TARGETS THE HEAD OF HOUSE KEVIN MCCARTHY FOR THE DEFENSE OF LIZ CHENEY

Cheney, the third House Republican at the top of the rankings, is high on Trump’s World’s Most Wanted list for his vote last month to impeach the then president for inciting an uprising in the United States. January 6 at the US Capitol from the right. extremists and other Trump supporters. The state-wide three-term MP was the most prominent of the 10 House Republicans who joined the 222 House Democrats to impeach Trump, with 197 GOP representatives voting against impeachment.

A Republican source with knowledge of Trump Jr.’s political thought process told Fox News last week: “The Donations will focus in 2022 on Democrats, to help the GOP take over the House and Senate. It’s not the Dons who wish to see a comprehensive Republican Civil War approach, but he sees Liz Cheney as the exception to that rule. “

A group of Trump loyalists in the House, including Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida, have pushed to strip Cheney of his position as GOP leader. But 145 members of the House Republican Conference ended up supporting Cheney, with just 61 Trump loyalists voting to remove her from her leadership role in a secret ballot.

While victorious on Capitol Hill, Cheney faces serious political headaches at home. On Saturday, the overwhelming Wyoming GOP majority voted to censor Cheney and called on her to step down. And she faces at least one main challenge when she is re-elected next year.

Cheney, who has long followed in his father’s footsteps, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in arguing for a bellicose and muscular American role abroad, was a very vocal critic of Trumps “America First” foreign policy. during the four years spent in the White House. . And she was no stranger to confrontations with Trump and his supporters.

The former president, who according to public opinion polls remains very popular with Republican voters, pledges to remain extremely influential in GOP politics.

Two weeks ago, the political action committee of former presidents, Save America, released a poll suggesting that Cheney had been politically hurt among Republicans by his vote to impeach Trump. The investigation was presented the next day by Gaetz, who targeted Cheney during a large rally on the steps of the Wyoming Capitol.

TRUMP JR. CALLS FOR THE ANTI-CHENEY RALLY OUTSIDE WYOMING CAPITOL

Trump Jr., who for several years has been a major draw with the MAGA world, called for the rally to target Cheney as well. Highlighting his father’s infamous hunting accident, when the then Vice President injured a friend, Trumps’ eldest son said: “It looks like Liz Cheneys is supportive, it only gets slightly worse. than his marksmanship skills.

“Since the people of Wyoming are clearly not thrilled with Liz Cheney, let’s find someone who can replace her,” implored Trump Jr.

But he cautioned against having multiple primary challengers who could split the anti-Cheney vote in the next few years, saying, “Let’s not split this vote and don’t miss the opportunity to get rid of a RINO. . “

RINO stands for “Republican in name only”.

Last month, Trump’s political adviser Corey Lewandowski launched a new PAC called “Fight Back Now America” ​​to support Trump. First target of the PACs: Cheney.

While Trump World will be able to raise and invest a lot of money to target Cheney, she will likely be able to remain competitive in fundraising. Even without serious opposition last year, the MP raised $ 3 million for her re-election campaign.

And Cheney is already raising funds for her re-election in 2022. Fox News confirmed that she held a virtual fundraiser on Monday. Among those scheduled to attend were former House Speaker John Boehner and former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen from Florida.

