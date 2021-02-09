Politics
Xi puts movement on Moon to crimp U.S. diplomacy with allies
TOKYO – As President Joe Biden strives to mend and strengthen US alliances in Asia, China has launched its own diplomatic campaign to counter Washington’s efforts, starting with South Korea.
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on January 26, as Moon awaited his first call with the US leader inaugurated a few days earlier.
Xi expressed support for Moon’s efforts to revive a bilateral dialogue between North Korea and the United States, as well as between the two Koreas. He said he was looking forward to visiting South Korea soon.
The call, focused on some of Moon’s more serious political goals, appeared to be in opposition to US efforts to reduce Chinese influence in the region.
Caught between the two superpowers, the South Korean government has tried to play down the implications of Xi’s call. Executives always had to speak when they did, in part to exchange New Year’s greetings, official sources said.
Still, it’s probably no coincidence that Xi spoke with Moon so soon after the new US administration came to power.
This is not the first sign of China’s growing interest in South Korea. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha in November. Beijing subsequently released a 10-part agreement the two officials had reached, including on a new joint dialogue between the foreign and defense ministers.
The “two plus two” talks were not included in the South Korean statement. Seoul is believed to be considering resuming an existing dialogue between senior defense officials and diplomats and chose not to make a new announcement at that time.
A full-fledged two plus two forum is meant to foster high-level, frank and strategic discussions on regional and international issues. “We would not be making a decision that could upset the new US administration at a time like this,” a South Korean diplomatic source said.
Others in Seoul believe that South Korea should not halt its security dialogue with China, especially given their concerns regarding the deployment of the high-altitude area defense missile shield developed by the United States in South.
The alliance with Washington will develop into a “more comprehensive, mutually beneficial and responsible partnership,” Moon said shortly after Biden took office.
But South Korea also shares deep economic, geopolitical, and historical ties with China, and Moon sees China as essential in bringing North Korea to the negotiating table. It cannot lean too much towards the United States, unlike Japan for example.
For now, all eyes are on the annual joint United States and South Korea exercises slated for spring. North Korea has demanded the cancellation of the exercises, which it sees as a symbol of Washington’s hostility, and hints that it could conduct further missile tests otherwise. The Biden administration has called North Korea’s proliferation-related activities a “serious threat” to global peace and security, but its position on the exercises remains unclear.
Meanwhile, Moon faces a growing crackdown from conservative opposition at home. He told reporters on January 18 that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was committed to denuclearization and that if necessary, South Korea could discuss with the North its joint exercises with the United States.
Moon also angered reports that the South Korean government had drafted documents on a potential plan to build a nuclear power plant in North Korea, even as his administration moved away from nuclear power at home. him.
Moon spoke by phone between president and president with Biden for the first time Thursday, the week following the conversation with Xi. “President Biden and I are committed to further improving the ROK-US alliance, an alliance that is rooted in shared values,” Moon then tweeted, using the abbreviation of the official name of the South Republic of Korea. .
He and Biden agreed that improving South Korea-Japan relations and cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan are important for regional peace and prosperity, the Blue House said. Presidential South. Biden likely expressed concern about recent tensions between Tokyo and Seoul.
Moon appears to have taken the message to heart and has recently shown signs of easing over Japan. As vice president of the Obama administration, Biden helped mediate tensions between Japan and South Korea over wartime “comfort women”. He is now working again to woo South Korea and mend Seoul-Tokyo ties, this time amid Beijing’s new charm offensive.
