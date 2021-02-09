Salary increase proposed for teachers in remote regions of the capital – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has offered salary incentives for teachers serving in 36 schools located in difficult and remote areas.

The FDE regulates 423 educational institutions in the federal capital. Of these, 36 schools are located in remote areas.

FDE officials said that in most cases teachers assigned to these 36 schools attempted to be transferred to urban areas.

They said some of the schools were located far from the city, such as the Chaghtan region, which is a border area between Islamabad and Kotli Sattian tehsil of Rawalpindi.

Teachers assigned to 36 remote schools avoid serving there, FDE official says

Our schools are located in villages located in Margalla Hills while there are also schools in the border area of ​​Islamabad-Murree and Islamabad-Taxila, etc., an official said.

He said that FDE schools in remote areas included those in Mera Bagwal, Bobri, Balwar, Romli, Gogina, Harno, Dhoke Fatyal, Mora, Dhok Pindi Mistrian and Ara, etc.

The official said that the FDE had made several attempts in the past to introduce a transfer policy on the basis of rotation, but that policy could not work due to political and bureaucratic pressures.

He said that as a permanent solution, the FDE decided to grant a hard zone allowance to teachers serving in these schools.

He said FDE Director General Dr Ikram Ali Malik discussed the matter with the Federal Ministry of Education and it was decided that a summary would be sent to the Federal Government for approval of the hard zone allocation.

The official said the FDE had proposed a 15-20% increase in base salaries for teachers working in schools that are inaccessible in terms of availability of transport service, while a 10-15% increase in base salaries. teachers in areas located in remote areas but are accessible by public transport.

The official said that 10 hard zone schools are in Sihala sector, 15 in Nilor and 11 in Bhara Kahu sector.

The Ministry of Education is already aware of the issue and supports the allocation of the hard zone for teachers. We therefore hope that the summary will be approved by the federal government, he said, adding that the FDE, through the Ministry of Education, will send the summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

The official said that in addition to granting a hard surface allowance, the FDE will also ensure the transfer and assignment of teachers on a rotational basis. Those who have served in rural areas for years will be transferred to urban areas and those who have served in urban areas for a long time will be sent to rural areas.

The hard zone allocation does not mean that we will not implement the rotational transfer policy. It is a practical solution and an incentive for teachers who will serve in remote areas, the official said.

Posted in Dawn on February 9, 2021

