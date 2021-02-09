Prime Minister Modi to meet with Afghan President today, Shehtoot dam agreement likely Hindustan Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday, the first of its kind for New Delhi in 2021. In addition to key leaders, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar are also likely attend the meeting.

The two countries are likely to sign the agreement on the Shehtoot Dam, which will be built on the Kabul River Basin, one of Afghanistan’s five river basins. The Shehtoot Dam, which will provide drinking water to around 2 million people in the Afghan capital Kabul, will be the second dam India will build in the neighboring country. The deal for the dam was announced by Jaishankar during his speech at the Afghanistan 2020 conference in November. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India and Afghanistan have reached an agreement on the dam and are expected to sign it soon. India has also built the Friendship Dam of Salma or IndiaAfghanistan in the province of Herat in the country.

Along with the Shehtoot Dam, India has also pledged to rebuild Afghanistan by committing to projects worth $ 80 million. The two sides can also discuss counterterrorism cooperation and concerns about cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi and Kabul have enjoyed a close partnership for many years. Recently, India sent 75,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan and more than 20 tons of life-saving medicine and other equipment to help the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

India also sent Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan on Sunday, after which Afghan Foreign Minister Atmar thanked India for its help and stressed the importance of the strong partnership between the countries. “My deep gratitude to my friend Dr S Jaishankar, to the government and people of India for helping 500,000 dozen ‘Made in India’ vaccines to fight the spread of Covid in Afghanistan. A clear sign of generosity, commitment and strong partnership, ”Atmar tweeted.