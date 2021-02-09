Politics
In front of Jokowi, Anies shows that Jakarta is among the top 10 most congested cities in the world
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan reported that DKI Jakarta achievement managed to break out of the top 10 crowded city in this world.
He forwarded it to President Joko Widodo and several other state officials at the State Palace on Tuesday (9/2/2021).
“Also note that Jakarta in 2020 will be off the list of the 10 most congested cities in the world,” Anies said in her speech at the National Press Day summit at the State Palace.
Anies said, generally everyone wants to be in the top ten list, but their activity is different in the order of the level of congestion, where many want to get out of the top 10.
Jakarta, Anies said, was ranked in 2017 as the fourth most congested city in the world, gradually improving to seventh in 2018 and to number 10 in 2019.
“And alhamdulillah, in 2020 we will be ranked 31st,” Anies said.
Anies said the changes related to the level of congestion could provide a different experience during the National Press Day commemoration held in Jakarta this year.
As previously known, DKI Jakarta Province is now one of the top 10 most congested cities in the world according to institutional assessments. Tomtom Traffic index.
TomTom ranks DKI Jakarta 31st out of 216 major cities around the world.
TomTom’s assessment results were uploaded by the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government via the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government Instagram account.
