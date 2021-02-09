The government must set up a body to reclaim land





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to set up Land Management Authority with the aim of reclaiming 1,200 acres of land from Pakistan Railways and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) across the country .

At a recent cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan inquired about the status of the previously proposed ‘land bank cell’ and was informed that the Land Management Authority was being established. , which would also help resolve encroachment issues.

The Prime Minister gave the order to immediately hold a meeting with relevant stakeholders on the issue. He expressed concern about the illegal land grabbing in which parliamentarians and politicians were also allegedly involved. The issue of CAA’s 1,200-acre encroachments on Karachi and Pakistan railways across the country was brought to the attention of the cabinet.

Given the enormity of the problem and its legal complexities, the Minister of Law suggested that Supreme Court assistance could be sought under section 184.

He was informed that an anti-encroachment bill had been drafted and that it was up to the Ministry of Justice to verify it.

Salaries

The Minister of Education highlighted the security problem arising from frequent protests by government employees inside the secretariat premises.

In response to this, the Home Secretary briefed cabinet members on his efforts and a recent meeting with the All Pakistan Clerks Association.

The aviation minister said the employees’ pay rise demand was legitimate while the economics division minister called for disciplinary action under E&D rules against protesting employees.

The cabinet secretary informed the meeting participants that the committee of secretaries had submitted their report on the salary increase which could serve as a basis for further analysis rather than going over the whole issue.

The Prime Minister stressed that as a political government, it should engage and find a negotiated settlement to the problems and challenges. He instructed the Minister of Finance to consider the proposals of the Committee of Secretaries and to hold a meeting on the matter.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern about the lack of participation of ministers in parliamentary work and debates. He asked members of the cabinet to improve the frequency of their presence in the National Assembly and the Senate, and especially to ensure their presence and participation during question hours.

The prime minister expressed his displeasure with a report released by the Pakistan Newspaper Editors’ Council (CPNE) on restrictions on the media and called on the Minister of Information and Broadcasting to give a fair response to proactively fight disinformation.

Posted in The Express Tribune on February 9, 2021.

