RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: Johnson once boasted that his political hero was the mayor of Jaws

Boris Johnson boasted that his political hero was Larry Vaughn, the mayor of Jaws, who kept the beaches open despite shark attacks.

It was then, before Covid. Today Boris is still inspired by the Spielberg classic. But he sings a different tune. Just when you thought it was safe. . .

Britain may be on track to vaccinate 15 million of the most vulnerable people ahead of schedule. But that doesn’t mean we can expect a return to something close to normal anytime soon.

Ministers and their advisers were quick to crush any sense of euphoria as those of us who were lucky enough to receive our first blows.

Even after we’ve all had our second dose, there is no immediate prospect of regaining the freedoms we once took for granted.

Unlike Larry Vaughn, the Prime Minister has abandoned the idea of ​​trying to balance civil liberties and the needs of the economy with the risk to public safety.

Despite the vaccines offering a significant level of protection against Covid, we have been told that we should continue to behave as if we have the virus.

That means staying home, wearing masks and, if it is necessary to go out, continuing to observe social distancing.

The latest chilling story from SAGE, the government’s science advisory body, is that, far from loosening the straitjacket, we may have to endure an even more severe lockdown, after the discovery of a new South African variant arrived in Britain.

Ministers remain confident that the Oxford / AstraZeneca coup will prevent this new strain from causing serious problems. But SAGE member Professor Mike Tildesley says: Even with high levels of vaccination, there will be a lot of people who could potentially get infected and potentially pass it on, and that can mean more restrictions might be needed for longer.

It’s a lot of potentials, powers and powers. So who are we supposed to believe the ministers or the experts? Wait a minute, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said we can expect a great British summer. The following have been informed that the restrictions are expected to last for the next several years.

According to another expert, Professor Tim Spector of Kings College London, one can forget about big weddings and attend major sporting events for the foreseeable future. Those days are over, he warned.

Confused? You are meant to be. Over the weekend, it was reported that pubs and restaurants would be allowed to reopen as early as April, but will not be able to sell alcohol. This has since been denied, so who knows?

Jobworths’ huge standing army spends a day in the field crafting ridiculous new rules. Were back in the scotch egg and substantial meal territory here.

There’s no question the pizza police are already exercising their duct tape measures, despite assurances that there won’t be a repeat of the idiocy we saw when the last lock was lifted, in some way. so.

What a nightmare trying to do any kind of reopening project for your business, especially in the hospitality industry. Pubs have already had to pay 87 million pints of beer, which they were unable to sell during the lockdown.

Everywhere you go, shops and offices are closed for good. It remains to be seen how many businesses will survive after holidays and other business support programs end.

Millions of people will find themselves unemployed, perhaps permanently.

Boris hinted that hell is sketching a roadmap out of lockdown later this month. But he insists it’s still early days to talk about a return to anything remotely looking like normal pre-Covid.

The Covid shark is on retreat but the beaches are still closed

First days? This has been going on for almost a year. We were made to believe that vaccination would be our exit card from prison.

Yet despite the magnificent efforts of scientists at Oxford and Pfizer, and the hugely impressive deployment schedule, there is no end in sight.

Just as I predicted a few weeks ago, even though everyone in Britain has been vaccinated twice, we will still be forced to restrict our freedoms.

Well, everyone must wear masks and observe social distancing for years to come. The culture of punishment will stubbornly resist all attempts to dismantle it.

The most alarming development of the past year has been the relentless rise of authoritarianism. New laws have been passed by our emaciated Parliament with little to no oversight. The police and local authorities have been given new and extended powers by ministerial decree.

Fines for violations of Covid restrictions, no matter how harmless, have been handed out like confetti. Discretion was conspicuous by its absence.

For example, in Wiltshire, three motorists were fined 200 for driving their high-performance cars past the house of a young boy celebrating his ninth birthday.

The drive-by was organized as a treat for Dalton Tilley, whose father is critically ill in hospital after suffering a stroke while being treated for Covid. How does fining these drivers for trying to cheer up a birthday boy who misses his father help in the fight against the coronavirus? Is there more than a fine to two women walking around Derbyshire carrying mugs of peppermint tea?

Answer: it is not. The police do it because they can.

If and when we come out of this nightmare, Britain will be a different country. The relations between the government and the people have been irrevocably changed for the worse.

When this pandemic started, there was a feeling that we were all in the same boat. Most of us have accepted the lockdown out of a sense of civic duty. We wanted to be seen as doing our part.

But over the months, that community spirit has transformed into something more sinister.

Police and ministers have urged people to report their neighbors for actual or suspected violations of the coronavirus rules.

Disgustingly, children have even been encouraged to disparage their parents.

Rather than treating us like adults and trusting us to do the right thing, ministers and their cheerleaders have turned the screw. Anyone who questions the wisdom of trashing the economy and suspending civil liberties is shamefully smeared like a Covid denier ready to see people die.

Just watch the latest round of government ads, featuring patients beaten up in oxygen masks, which aims to portray us all as potential murderers if we forget to cover our faces or keep our distance.

Were no longer considered citizens; were seen as the enemy, a reckless scoundrel who must be brought into line.

Just as vaccines raise hopes of an end in sight, ministers have deliberately chosen to increase the fear factor.

What they are really afraid of, as I have always insisted, is to be accused in the inevitable public inquiry of not doing everything to save lives. They much prefer to pass the buck and blame the rest of us.

We are asked to believe that Boris retains his libertarian instincts and longs to set us free, but these pesky scientists won’t let him. I am not so sure.

This nominally conservative government has developed a taste for authoritarianism and centralized control. It was reported over the weekend that ministers were planning to restore the functioning of the NHS to Whitehall, undoing years of delegation of authority locally.

Among their first acts, there will be the launch of a micro-managed anti-obesity campaign which will consist of putting health warnings on the packages of sausages.

It came to that. A prime minister who in a previous life applauded mothers who pushed fish and chips through school grills in defiance of a healthy eating initiative is now reduced to slapping ridiculous government health warnings on the bangers.

Boris once aspired to emulate Mayor Vaughn of Jaws. But he’s become so risk aversive that even though the Covid shark is on retreat, he’s willing to keep beaches closed in perpetuity, just to be on the safe side, regardless of the continued damage to the economy and freedoms that ‘he was defending before.

So much for the vaccine announcing a return to the old normality. Just when you thought it was safe …