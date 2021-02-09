China’s real success story in hailing its Year of the Ox

On Friday, a new year was born in the Chinese calendar. It is an important time of festival and holidays. Last year, the Lunar New Year arrived in January, and the trips associated with it only to international destinations, but not to Chinagave, are a lot the world has endured in the past 12 months. From now on, in some parts of the world, this experience continues. In others, he threatens to return. Some places like India seem to have left it behind. But no one can be sure.

China has locked down Wuhan and Hubei provinces to prevent the virus from spreading. Based on publicly available information, in doing so, it appears to have been remarkably successful in containing the spread of the virus last year. In the process, it exported its lockdown model to the rest of the world last March, starting with Italy. The lockdowns were a non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) explicitly rejected by the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization in separate reports published in September and October 2019, respectively.

A National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) working paper titled Four Stylized Facts About Covid-19 and published in August 2020 indicates that disregarding these four stylized facts may have led to overestimating the importance politically mandated NIPs to shape the progression of the deadly pandemic.

In a recent interview, Neil Ferguson, a famous epidemiologist at Imperial College London, told Unherd.com that if China had not shown that cities and countries could be locked down, other countries would not have not thought of this as an option. The global collateral damage from this precedent is invaluable and continues to increase. The data will be counted for years and decades to come.

Another NBER working paper, The Long-Term Impact of the Covid-19 Unemployment Shock on Life Hope and Mortality Rates, released in December 2020, noted the following: The size of covid-19 unemployment is between 2 and 5 times greater than the typical unemployment shock, by race / gender, resulting in a 3% increase in the death rate and a 0.5% decline in life expectancy over the next 15 years for the entire American population. We also predict that the shock will disproportionately affect African Americans and women, over a short time horizon, while white males could suffer dire consequences over longer time horizons. These figures translate into a staggering 0.89 million more deaths over the next 15 years. “

Many commentators, called experts and the like, have dramatically stated that there is blood on the hands of their favorite politician who stepped down on January 20, 2021 for his allegedly failed policy response to the virus. They might be right about the blood on the hands, but they are focusing on the bad ones.

The predictions of Fergusons’ models were dire, contrary to later claims. They took into account a spontaneous public safety response to the spread of the virus and also lockdown measures. Yet they predicted a catastrophically high death toll in the US and UK which thankfully never materialized. His record on projected deaths from swine flu and mad cow disease is no better. They were just as terrible but never materialized. Yet his covid models motivated the decisions of scientists and policymakers in major Western countries in March-May 2020.

Imperial College London is proud to be China’s academic partner in the West. Chinese President Xi Jinping even visited the college in 2015.

On paper, China grew 2.3% in 2020, with fourth-quarter growth estimated at 6.5%. Its rebound in 2021 is expected to exceed 8%. Analysts behind the China Beige Book pointed out that its growth in 2020 was achieved through a downward revision of 2019 figures. In its annual Article IV assessment of the Chinese economy for 2020, released in January 2021, the International Monetary Fund estimates that China’s true budget deficit was 18.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, and would be 13.8% by 2025. China’s true general government deficit was 91.7% of GDP in 2020, rising to 112.7% in 2025.

Asia Society Policy and the Rhodium Group work together to produce a China dashboard every quarter. The Winter 2021 update was released in January. Despite the close ties between the leaders of the Asia Society and China, the report does not hit the nail on the head. The role of state-owned enterprises is reborn and he says the party state does not tolerate private enterprises becoming too influential.

The dashboard assesses progress on the sixty decisions of the Chinese Communist Party released in November 2013. It has grouped these decisions into 10 groups. In the seven years since the decisions were released, according to the Scoreboard, six have seen the reform unfold backwards (or stalled), overall, while four have seen modest progress.

These form the backdrop for the story of a Chinese economy that has recovered and is poised to wrest leadership from the global GDP raffles in the United States over the next several years.

V. Anantha Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. These are the personal opinions of the authors.