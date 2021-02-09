Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi grew emotional in parliament on Tuesday as he bid farewell to veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and said his legacy in national politics would be hard to replace.

“As leader of the opposition, it is easy to engage in party politics, but Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji has gone above that and has always put the country’s prosperity first, Prime Minister Modi said. “During the pandemic, it was Azads’ proposal to convene an all-party meeting to combat the crisis as a nation,” the prime minister added.

Welcoming Azad’s legacy and his contribution as an MP for Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said: ‘The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi Ji (as Leader of the Opposition) will have a hard time matching his work because he cared not only about his party but also about the country and the House. “

While concluding his moving speech, Prime Minister Modi thanked him for his work for the country and wished him best wishes for his future as a friend. Prime Minister Modi said his “doors will always be open to him” and that he will always appreciate his suggestions on political issues. Ghulam Nabi Azad has the zeal to do something for this country and it will always make him do things. He will add value to every place he goes, PM Modi added.

Respond to the vote of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovinds Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that recently passed farm laws should stand a chance and the MSP system is here to stay. Calling on the protesting farmers to return, he reiterated that the government was open to discussions. The prime minister also said it was necessary to protect the nation from a new FDI which he called the destructive foreign ideology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the vote of thanks at the president’s speech in Lok Sabha on February 10, sources said.

The current budget session of parliament has witnessed a constant outcry for the past four days over the opposition’s demand for a separate discussion on new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating at several border crossings in the national capital since the end of November, demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha began a discussion on the motion of thanks to the president’s speech after seeing disruptions for four days last week following the opposition’s demand for a separate discussion on new farm laws.

When the House convened after an adjournment on Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the House expressed its thanks to the Speaker every year for his speech at the joint sitting of two Houses and members of the opposition also agreed. that “sound democratic traditions” should continue.

He said India has a vibrant democracy and all its members want to contribute to it. The opposition had interrupted the procedure since Tuesday by demanding a separate time slot to discuss the issue of farmers.

Leaders of opposition parties and farm unions criticized the prime minister for his “ parasite ” (protest survivors) remark, calling it “ an insult to farmers ”. The opposition also countered Prime Minister Modis ‘comments on the BJP members, meanwhile, claimed that PM Modis’ remarks resolved the confusion over the issue and set a clear direction for the future.

