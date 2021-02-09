PTI allowed paid employees to receive funds, document reveals – Journal





ISLAMABAD: As part of a significant development that is likely to impact the PTI’s foreign funding case, a documented list emerged of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf employees who were authorized to receive party donations inside and outside Pakistan.

The document, available with Dawn, reveals the names of the employees. They reportedly included the PTI telephone operator (Tahir Iqbal), the IT operator (Muhammad Nauman Afzal), the accountant (Mohammad Arshad) and the PTI office assistant (Mohammad Rafiq).

The decision to allow PTI employees to raise funds was taken at a meeting held on July 1, 2011. Saifullah Niazi, the outgoing chief organizer and aspirant for a ticket to the PTI Senate; Aamer Mahmud Kiani, current Secretary General and former Minister of Health who was removed from the federal cabinet; Dr Humayun Mohmand, who was recently appointed Chairman of the PIMS Board; Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, former party finance secretary and now Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan; Colonel Yunus Ali Raza and Tariq R. Sheikh.

PTI financial advisor says money received in private accounts eventually went to party account

When contacted, PTI’s central finance secretary and financial adviser Siraj Ahmad confirmed that a one-time authorization had been given to the four employees by the party’s finance committee, but claimed that the amount received from the UAE by the through Western Union in their private accounts eventually went to the party account.

This was our internal letter for internal control of receiving donations from UAE via Western Union. It was only a one-off activity. UAE laws do not allow the transfer of funds directly to the party, he said.

Siraj Ahmad stated that all money transferred from UAE was in the PTI account and this was confirmed by an independent review by auditor Ahsan and Ahsan. The auditor correctly verified the bank account of the authorized persons and said he was satisfied that all the transferred amount was ultimately deposited into the PTI account, he added.

He said the auditor had been appointed by the party chairman to review the control system recommendation donation system. The finance board monitored the funds received and a proper reconciliation was made. No question of funds received by anyone unregistered and verified, he added.

Siraj Ahmad said the donation registration and management system is tightly controlled and the finance board directly oversees the entire mechanism. Responding to a question, he said that the amount received from UAE was around 2 million rupees.

Akbar S. Babar, founding member and PTI petitioner in the PTI Foreign Funding Case, alleged that donations were illegally received on the front accounts of PTI employees through Hundi, especially from the Middle East, and siphoned off by senior party leaders by means of checks with no trace or record. He has repeatedly called on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) oversight committee to investigate the private bank accounts of PTI employees that were illegally being used as a front to collect donations.

The committee continues to keep PTI’s records and bank statements secret despite ECP orders. The records include 23 PTI bank accounts provided to the ECP by regular banks on the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The review committee will meet on Tuesday (today) to decide whether or not to keep the PTI documents secret. The ECP has passed more than one order against the secrecy of the PTI file.

When contacted, Akbar S. Babar said he brought this matter to the attention of PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a letter written on September 11, 2011, which was now part of the case. of the PCE and the High Court of Islamabad. He said he mentioned in the letter that there was evidence that the bank accounts of paid employees of the PTI central secretariat had been used as a front for collecting donations from various sources.

Mr Babar claimed that millions of rupees had been deposited into these accounts before by donors and that the money was withdrawn after paid PTI employees were forced to sign checks for the cash payment. He said the deliberate concealment of funds received for the purpose of running party affairs was a blatant violation of Article 4 of the 2002 Political Party Regulations.

Furthermore, such illegal activity could lead to money laundering charges against the PTI and its leaders. All this is happening with the alleged connivance of the top PTI leaders who run the affairs of the party’s central secretariat. I hope you [PTI chairman] would immediately open an investigation and order a financial and performance audit of the PTI accounts by an internationally renowned accounting firm, Babar said in the letter.

He said that if Imran Khan had taken serious notice and taken appropriate action to clean up the party and hold top leaders accountable, Pakistan would have been saved from reckless leadership that has plunged society into new lows.

Responding to a question, Mr Babar said fundraising in the Middle East was illegal and transferring money through non-bank channels was another money laundering illegality. It’s a chain of illegalities, he noted. He said the funds received from the UAE had no trace and had not been mentioned in the dossier submitted by the PTI to the ECP.

Posted in Dawn on February 9, 2021

