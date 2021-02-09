Public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance has plummeted and is the lowest since 2016





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo at the inauguration of PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk at the State Palace, Monday (1/2).

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. Indonesian Policy Indicators (IPI) Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said the public satisfaction rate with President Joko Widodo’s performance has declined. The Indonesian National Political Indicators Survey from February 1-3, 2021 shows that public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo stands at 62.9%. According to Burhanuddin, the drop in audience satisfaction was at its lowest level since 2016. “This is the lowest satisfaction point for Pak Jokowi, even since June 2016,” Burhanuddin said, during an online discussion hosted by the IPI on Monday (8/2/2021). Burhanuddin said the percentage of public satisfaction has decreased from September 2020, which reached 68.9%. According to Burhanuddin, the drop was not significant, but it served as an alert for President Jokowi. Also read: The Minister of the Interior has issued instructions relating to the micro PPKM, here is the content “This trend, if not anticipated by the president, could be alarming (worrying), as some of his staunch supporters have moved,” Burhanuddin said. Second, the IPI survey also shows that the number of public dissatisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo has increased over the past year. According to the IPI survey from February 2020 to February 2021, the number of dissatisfaction with President Jokowi rose from 28% to 35.6%. “People who are satisfied and dissatisfied are determined by the picks for 2019. Pak Jokowi supporters tend to be happy with the president’s performance, Prabowo supporters tend to be dissatisfied. Even though Pak Prabowo is now part of the government, ”he said. The survey method was carried out by involving a sample of respondents from all provinces of Indonesia. The indicator uses 1,200 respondents who were randomly selected from a random sample of face-to-face surveys conducted from March 2018 to March 2020. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “IPI survey: public satisfaction with the decline in Jokowi’s performance, the lowest since 2016“

Author: Tatang Guritno

