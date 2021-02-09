The scale of the fight – Journal





We were told not to judge a book by its cover. But over time, I find it more and more difficult to judge a book. I rarely know how to respond when people ask me if the book I’m reading is good. What are we supposed to say and why? Is a book good because it is informative or because it is fun to read (sometimes the things the critics like the most are the hardest to browse) or because they make you think?

It’s hard to say, but personally I now steer clear of painful reads, important and groundbreaking as they are. And whether it’s informative or not, it’s essential that a book triggers a brain cell or two.

Owen Bennett-Jones’ recent book on the Bhuttos therefore meets with my approval. Some of his arguments or the way questions are raised or answered give food for thought. Halfway through the book, for example, the author explains that it was never clear during his father’s lifetime that Benazir Bhutto would be the apparent heir to Zulfikar Ali Bhuttos, but that events did occur. , she was. When his father was hanged, there was little public or private evidence that he wanted BB, who was perhaps his favorite child, to take over and lead the party.

After all, at that time, dynastic politics was not as accepted a part of South Asian politics as it is today. The party was also not short of other dynamic leaders. However, it was up to the family to fight for the lives of the Bhuttos, without a doubt, but this effort included Nusrat Bhutto, BB and Murtaza Bhutto. Why did BB become the heir? She was perhaps the best and smartest politician. Many who have seen his career up close and personal would say that.

What is it that allows a politician to dominate others and to attract voters to districts and provinces?

But there can be more than just abilities.

She was there in Pakistan, unlike her brother, actively opposing Ziaul Haq, unlike other party members. This is what allowed her to become the face of the opposition in Zia, and the one with whom the most radical workers as well as constituency politicians could connect. For the latter, Murtaza Bhutto, was not an option; until the end of the 1990s, his strategy of violent defiance, in the Pakistani context, might appeal to a few.

It’s more than just an academic point. For example, it comes up over and over again in Pakistan politics. What allows a politician to dominate others and become the personality seen to attract voters to districts and provinces?

For example, these days everyone is wringing their hands about the poor governance of the PTI; many predict that the party will be wiped out in the next election. But then, what will happen in Punjab? The province has generally seen a two-man competition. PML-Q will see the light of day, some say. Others believe that PPP will be the natural choice.

The trajectory of the PML-Q is interesting. The Chaudhries had five comfortable years leading the Punjab from 2002 to 2008 and by all accounts Pervaiz Elahi managed the province well; he is never criticized like Usman Buzdar and the PTI are. None of the reviews that were doing the trick existed at the time. But then came the 2008 election and the Chaudhries reverted to the Chaudhries of Gujrat. They never became a political force as did Imran Khan, who became a player in the Punjab without ever having governed.

And this cannot be attributed to the khalai makhlooq.

I guess it’s because the Chaudhries never faced the Sharif. Once Musharraf was out of the way, they were quite willing to return to the midday sheepfold but were not welcome. So they settled into a desert life, until someone else came to offer them a secondary role in Punjab politics.

It seems that docility was not made by a ruler from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Benazir via Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, each of them was ready to face them (Ayub Khan, Ziaul Haq, Benazir as well as the army , and Nawaz Sharif respectively) who dominated the political scene and, as a result, became the rival to watch and believe.

In other words, the Chaudhries’ lack of ambition defines their stature.

And if this is projected in the future, there is a good chance that the PTI will remain the rival of the PML-N in Punjab in the next elections. As long as Imran Khan is active in politics, he will continue to challenge Noon and therefore will be the first choice of those who do not want to vote for Nawaz Sharif and those who want to face a Noon ticket holder in a constituency. Whether they are successful or not is a more complicated question. (If the same argument is extended to Karachi, it may mean that the party’s alliance with the MQM will harm it as much as its inability to deliver.)

Like the Chaudhries, the PPP will not be the party that attracts the anti-Sharif vote either. Because the PPP, like the Chaudhries, is not interested in the confrontation with the PML-N or their domination of the province.

Perhaps that is why the sight of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari jointly addressing the jalsa on December 27 does not signal great hope for the future. It is simply an image which underlines that the two political parties have little reason to fear each other in politics. Their spheres of competition are completely different and neither of them plans to change it. The maulana, despite his interest in the PDM agenda, could not afford to be seen next to the PPP leadership in Larkana. He had electoral politics to consider.

However, Maryam can give BB’s praise to Larkana after welcoming Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Lahore in front of a massive crowd as if he and his group were guests from the city. But in 1986, it was welcome at Lahores for BB that Jones was claiming to be a street power on such a massive scale that no one could doubt his mastery of PPP and his role as a leader on hold. It is the size of the fight that determines a leader.

The writer is a journalist.

Posted in Dawn on February 9, 2021

