



Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Chinese military to improve combat readiness by inspecting an air force division of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ahead of a big national holiday in China. Following Mr. Xis’ call, the PLA conducted exercises near Taiwan while high-altitude border defense troops from the Xinjiang Military Command received several new weapons and equipment, including forward howitzers. and assault vehicles as Christmas gifts. Global Times reported. Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the PLA air force in southwest Guizhou province last week on his last major trip before the most China’s major annual holiday, the Lunar New Year, which takes place from Thursday to February. 17. It is common for the Chinese military to improve its combat readiness during the summer holidays, said Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military expert. Global Times. History teaches us that many wars have broken out during the holidays or at night when the troops are on guard. That is why we must remain on high alert, especially during the holidays, so that we can stop any potentially dangerous movement or hostile reconnaissance. PLA-affiliated official media have reported in the past few days of measures to strengthen logistical support to military commands near the Real Line of Control (LAC), including the Xinjiang Military Command putting its first batch into service. newly developed Type 15 light tanks in China, which excels in rapid reaction combat in the regions of the plateau. The official broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported that a regiment attached to the Xinjiang PLA military command received the first batch last month and immediately after commissioning the regiment sent the tanks to an area. freezer at 4300 m altitude for adaptation exercises. can quickly form a combat capability. PLA-affiliated media also reported earlier this month that a border defense company in Shenxianwan near the Karakoram Mountains at an elevation of 5,380m had been equipped for a long-term winter deployment. by introducing high-tech planting technologies for growing vegetables in harsh environment. PLA had also recently completed an off-grid new energy micro-grid that integrates wind, solar, diesel and battery storage systems to provide stable, all-weather power that will benefit routine training. troops.

