Scottish Tories challenged to rebel against Boris Johnson over genocide amendment





SNP has slammed the Tory government for plans to water down an amendment to the trade bill that would ban deals with countries found guilty of genocide, following a scathing letter from a prominent Uyghur organization .

In a letter to the prime minister, the president of the Uyghur World Congress, Dolkun Isa, said he was “shocked and dismayed” by the alternative proposals put forward by the conservatives.

The British government narrowly survived a genocide amendment vote last month. If passed, it would have given judges the power to decide whether a country committed genocide before the UK struck a trade deal. Before the trade bill returns to Parliament today, the Conservative government intends to table an alternative and watered-down proposal – in an effort to stave off another rebellion – that proposes to give new powers to the government. selection of committees instead of judges. READ MORE: Conservative Facebook account deleted after ‘disgusting’ post about SNP and Uyghur Muslims The president of the Uyghur World Congress said in the letter: “The Uyghur survivors have asked for recognition of what is happening to them. We know that it is a long-standing policy for the UK to refuse to use the word ‘genocide’ without a court ruling, and that this policy will not change. Thus, the actions of your government in [proposing] this amendment is tantamount to spitting in the face of … survivors. Commenting, SNP shadow international trade spokesperson Drew Hendry MP said: “The Conservative government’s relentless efforts to reject an amendment that would ban trade deals with countries found guilty of committing genocide marks a new stain on its balance sheet. “Rather than presenting alternative and watered-down proposals – which would take powers away from judges – the Prime Minister must abandon his immoral position and instead support the amendment already on the table. “SNP MPs supported the measures last month and we will support these efforts again. “It is now vital that Douglas Ross and the Scottish Conservative MPs also seize this second chance and also support these cross-party efforts, rather than just line up and support Boris Johnson. “It is clear, without a doubt, that only by becoming an independent country will we be able to properly protect the interests of Scotland and escape Boris Johnson’s toxic British Brexit and run towards the bottom.







