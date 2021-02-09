Connect with us

Amid stubborn inflation, Erdogan turkeys risk returning to blame games

1 min ago

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) appears to be committed to a stricter monetary policy for the coming years to fight inflation. But the risk of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan returning to pressuring the bank into easing remains high, undermining confidence in CBRT while increasing the Turkish economy’s exposure to external global economic shocks. Through statements released on January 21, Turkey’s central bank says it wants to maintain tight monetary policy until 2023 if necessary, as Turkey struggles to meet its 5% inflation target. The CBRT also said that consumer price inflation of 10% was possible in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic eased and rising interest rates helped control inflation by depressing the demand for credit, signaling that the bank no longer considers its inflation target of 5% achievable this year. …

