Farmer leader arrested in Lahore – Pakistan





LAHORE: Police in Raiwind on Monday arrested his own faction president of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chaudhry Anwar from his residence.

The farmer chief led a protest about three months ago (November 2020) in the provincial capital, demanding 2,000 rupees per 40 kg of support price for wheat and 300 rupees per kg for sugar cane, in addition to a fixed rate of 5 rupees per unit for the farm’s tube wells.

However, in the ensuing clash with police, one of the protesters, Ashfaq Langrial, died.

Although the PKI has given no official word on the arrest, the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz alleges that the police action is aimed at forcing Mr. Anwar to withdraw the petition he filed for the recording of the arrest. ‘a murder case against the police for the deaths of the demonstrators.

The Punjabi government had urged Chaudhry Anwar to withdraw his application to register the murder case. On his continued refusal, Raiwind police arrested him at his home, Punjab PML-N chairman Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday.

The puppet government, which claimed to champion the cause of farmers’ rights, is harassing farmer leaders with arrests, he said, adding that Modi in India and Imran Khan in Pakistan have become sworn enemies of the farming community. was arrested in Multan by Raiwind police on a complaint from an overseas Pakistani, who alleged he had given 32 million rupees in cash in addition to a few machines for an agricultural project to the peasant chief .

The complainant, whose name was withheld by police, was reportedly threatened with death when asked to return his money.

Posted in Dawn on February 9, 2021

