Trump is not the only one on trial. The conservative media are too.





Mr Carusone said Mr Hannitys ‘evolution was driven by Mr Trumps’ ability to use social media to promote unproven and reckless arguments and by the ability of social media companies to give him a platform. form without suffering the repercussions of his speech, thanks to Section 230. Trump was increasingly able to overtake Fox News, in terms of building a relationship with Fox Newss’s own audience, he said . So Fox News lost the keys to the door.

But over the past month, Mr. Trump has also lost his set of keys. He was kicked off Twitter and Facebook after the Capitol Riot, and since leaving the White House he’s been as silent as a church mouse. In his absence, Fox News began to focus more on attacking Mr. Biden and other Democrats on the news of the day than on importing conspiracy theories online.

Going forward, Mr Carusone said, I think they’ll try to soften some of the content around the edges, and lean more heavily on partisan attacks and less on right-wing fantasies and feverish narratives. .

Supporters of media reform say this moment presents a unique opportunity to rethink government policy regarding online speech in particular. Ellen Goodman, a professor at Rutgers Law School who focuses on information politics, said maintaining a healthy market for ideas is essential to democracy.

If this is a time of sweeping adjustments, better rebuilding, and a middle class renaissance, what would the democracy building part look like? she says. She proposed instituting taxes or regulations that would make the model of surveillance capitalism less attractive, preventing social media companies from microtargeting audiences in the interest of selling them products.

Jonathan Zittrain, a professor at Harvard Law School who studies digital media, sees a dramatic change coming. In the early decades of the Internet, he said, most legal discussions were guided by a question of rights, particularly the right to free speech under the First Amendment. But in recent years, a new interest in what he called the public health framework has taken hold.

Disinformation and extremism, especially violence-related extremism, can lead to harm, Zittrain said. Since there are compelling elements both within the rights framework and within the health framework, there will be a balance to be struck.

