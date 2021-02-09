System in place to monitor possible adverse effects of the vaccine: Ministry – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: While Covid-19 vaccines are new and there are risks of adverse effects after vaccination, a comprehensive system has been put in place to monitor post-vaccination events, the Ministry of National Services said. health.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pakistan Medicines Regulatory Authority (Drap) held a training session on Monday on monitoring for possible adverse reactions after vaccination.

It can be noted that 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines from the Sinopharm company donated by the Chinese government arrived in Pakistan after which the vaccination campaign was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 2.

In the initial phase, frontline workers and primary health care professionals are vaccinated, after which the elderly would be covered.

WHO and Drap organize a training session on post-vaccination monitoring

The training session, Surveillance of adverse events after vaccination (AEFI) of Covid-19 vaccines was attended by representatives of the Pakistan National Pharmacovigilance Center (PNPC), of the Drap, of the Federal Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI, provincial EPI) and provincial pharmacovigilance focal points.

Participants were informed that vaccination against Covid-19 will be carried out through adult vaccination (AVC) counters installed in 582 health facilities across the country.

All strokes will have focal persons who will share the data on AEFI reporting forms daily with district health worker (DHO) offices, which will be compiled weekly.

The weekly reports will be entered into the EPI management information system (EPI-MIS). Sindh and Punjab will share their data in the form of paper / Excel format sheets, as the EPI-MIS is not yet deployed there.

The national level committee will oversee activities related to AEFI.

PNPC Deputy Director Aqsa Hashmi briefed participants on the filing of reports including the electronic reporting system and MedSafety mobile app. The MedSafety app was installed on participants’ mobile phones and hands-on training was also provided.

It was recognized that there is a need to strengthen the coordination mechanism among stakeholders.

It was decided that PNPC will provide the necessary identifiers from the database to the federal EPI for entry and sharing with Drap.

WHO Representative Macheal Ukiwa told participants that the vaccines are new and there are risks of rumors among the public and false news about vaccine safety.

It is the responsibility of WHO to minimize the risk associated with treatment options. This training session aims to ensure the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in Pakistan. In addition, it is also an international requirement that the necessary refresher training can be provided to stakeholders involved in AEFI surveillance, he said.

Drap CEO Dr Asim Rauf said the authority’s registration board had granted emergency clearance to three Covid-19 vaccines. However, the safety of these vaccines could never be understood, which is why the training session was organized in order to strengthen the AEFI collection procedure and tools and to improve coordination between stakeholders.

It is time that we gave due consideration to the monitoring of the safety of these vaccines. This would not only monitor the harms of the Covid-19 vaccine, but also build public confidence in these vaccines which will help facilitate vaccination, he said.

He thanked the Division of Pharmacy Services for its efforts to approve clinical trials and register Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Abdur Rashid, Director of Pharmacy Division and Head of PNPC, explained the role of Drap in general and the Pharmacy Services Division in particular in the clinical trial approval process for vaccines.

Posted in Dawn on February 9, 2021

