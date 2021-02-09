Melania Trump would be relieved to have Donald Trump off Twitter





Like Chrissy Teigen accidentally ordering a $ 13,000 bottle of wine, most aspects of Melania Trumps’ life aren’t really relatable at all. She travels in private jets, has never encountered a military-style dress she didn’t like, and has been married to Donald Trump since 2005, an enigmatic figure whose silence has gone far in obscuring the extent to which she supported her husband’s goals. But Melania has a sentiment we can relate to: a wave of relief that comes from her husband Donald no longer having access to Twitter.com. According to former campaign manager James Miller, Melania has noticed a big change in Donald since his access to the platform was revoked.

Miller told the Sunday Times that the former POTUS and FLOTUS both found benefits for Donalds’ new ban from the social media site.

He said that not being on social media and not being subjected to the hate echo chamber that social media becomes too often has actually been good, he shared, per The Independent. This is something the first lady also supported. She said she loved it, was much happier and had a lot more fun.

Considering how quickly Donald was known for his tweets, we can imagine that it really changed his daily schedule and, as Melania notes, his presence on any given day.

Miller says Donald is finally able to breathe out knowing it’s not all on you for the first time in four years. It looks like Melania and the rest of us shared that exhale as well.

