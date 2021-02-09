Politics
LIVE members of Rajya Sabha pay tribute to Ukhand flash flood victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the vote of thanks at President Ram Nath Kovinds’ speech to Lok Sabha on February 10. The Lower House of Parliament was adjourned until 4 p.m. today.
UPDATE FEBRUARY 09, 2021 at 1:36 p.m. IST
The budget session of Parliament began on January 29 and is being held in two parts amid the strict standards of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) – from January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have 33 sittings in total. The two houses will meet in shifts of five hours each. The Rajya Sabha will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Lok Sabha will meet from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On Tuesday morning, the Rajya Sabha bade farewell to opposition leader (OTP) and congressional party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad and three other members – all from Jammu and Kashmir, who are reportedly retiring. Rajya Sabha President Venkaiah Naidu said the Upper House had benefited from Azad’s contributions and had been in the house for a few decades.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the next person to replace Azad as the next LoP will face some difficulties as he is not only concerned about his party but also has a focus on the upper house and the country.
Modi became moved when he spoke about an unfortunate incident in the past when people from Gujarat were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. The Prime Minister further explained how Azad offered his assistance during this period.
Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah provided an update on the Uttarakhand Glacier disaster, where he said central and state government agencies were monitoring the situation. “450 ITBP jawans, 5 NDRF teams, 8 Indian army teams, one navy team and 5 IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operations,” he said. he adds.
Follow all updates here:
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 1:34 PM EST
Rajya Sabha members pay tribute to Ukhand flash flood victims
All members of the Rajya Sabha paid tribute to the victims of the Uttarakhand flash floods. At least 31 people lost their lives.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 1:07 PM EST
All government agencies monitoring situation: Shah on flash floods in Ukhand
Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Tuesday that all relevant central and state government agencies were monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 12:44 EST
Proud to be an Indian Muslim, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in farewell speech
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during his farewell address to Rajya Sabha, said he was one of those lucky people who have never been to Pakistan. “When I read the circumstances in Pakistan, I am proud to be a Hindustani Muslim,” he added.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 12:21 PM EST
JK needs development, call on PM to pay close attention: PDP leader Nazir Ahmed Laway
Nazir People’s Democratic Party leader Ahmed Laway said on Tuesday that Jammu and Kashmir is in need of development and further called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay close attention to it.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 11:56 AM EST
If Cong doesn’t bring you back, then we’re ready to do it: Athawale Union Minister to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Union Minister and Leader of the Indian Republican Party (RPI) Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday that the Rajya Sabha needed Ghulam Nabi Azad and added that if Congress does not bring him back, “ we are ready to do it ”.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 11:48 AM EST
He is JK’s ‘Gulab’: Sanjay Raut bids farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during his farewell to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was a Gulab (Rose) from Jammu and Kashmir.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 11:19 am EST
Will never forget Azad’s efforts when Gujarat people were stranded in JK due to terrorist attack: Modi
With tears in his eyes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled an unfortunate incident in the past when people from Gujarat were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. He further explained how Ghulam Nabi Azad offered his assistance during this period.
“I will never forget the efforts of Shri Azads and those of Shri Pranab Mukherjees when people from Gujarat were stranded in Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he seemed as worried as if those who were stuck were members of his own family. ” Modi said.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 10:51 AM EST
PM Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad during Rajya Sabha session
While bidding farewell to Opposition Leader (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad – who will be retiring, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the person who will replace Azad as the next LoP will face difficulties as he does not was not only concerned about his party, but also focused on the upper house and the country.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 10:43 AM EST
Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad, three other outgoing members
Rajya Sabha bade farewell on Tuesday to opposition leader and congressional veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad and three other members of the house who will be retiring soon.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 10:16 AM EST
Center followed ‘whole of society’ approach amid Covid, says health minister
During Rajya Sabha’s session, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Center had taken an approach ‘ in the whole of society, ” adding that everything related to the crisis, such as the provision of -95 masks, ventilators, PPE kits, etc. have been provided to all states and territories of the Union.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 9:02 AM EST
BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice on use of Hindi, other languages in SC and other high courts
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Harnath Singh Yadav gave a Zero Hour Notice to Rajya Sabha regarding the use of Hindi and other languages in the Supreme Court and in the high courts.
FEBRUARY 09, 2021 8:22 AM EST
4 opposing parties give notice of suspension of activity to Rajya Sabha
Four opposition parties – DMK, CPI, AAP and Shiv Sena have given Rajya Sabha a business suspension notice under Rule 267 on “the plight of farmers protesting in Delhi”.
FEB 09, 2021 6:59 AM EST
PM Modi is expected to respond to Prez’s speech to Lok Sabha tomorrow
