LIVE members of Rajya Sabha pay tribute to Ukhand flash flood victims

The budget session of Parliament began on January 29 and is being held in two parts amid the strict standards of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) – from January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have 33 sittings in total. The two houses will meet in shifts of five hours each. The Rajya Sabha will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Lok Sabha will meet from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the vote of thanks at President Ram Nath Kovinds’ speech to Lok Sabha on February 10. The Lower House of Parliament was adjourned until 4 p.m. today.

On Tuesday morning, the Rajya Sabha bade farewell to opposition leader (OTP) and congressional party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad and three other members – all from Jammu and Kashmir, who are reportedly retiring. Rajya Sabha President Venkaiah Naidu said the Upper House had benefited from Azad’s contributions and had been in the house for a few decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the next person to replace Azad as the next LoP will face some difficulties as he is not only concerned about his party but also has a focus on the upper house and the country.

Modi became moved when he spoke about an unfortunate incident in the past when people from Gujarat were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. The Prime Minister further explained how Azad offered his assistance during this period.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah provided an update on the Uttarakhand Glacier disaster, where he said central and state government agencies were monitoring the situation. “450 ITBP jawans, 5 NDRF teams, 8 Indian army teams, one navy team and 5 IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operations,” he said. he adds.