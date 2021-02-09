PTI’s allegations against its own MPAs to prove





PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused 20 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPAs of horse bargaining in the 2018 senatorial elections but could not prove the allegations.

PTI President Imran Khan had announced that cases against MPAs involved in corruption would be referred to the National Accountability Office (NAB), but no cases against an MPA were referred to the NAB.

Some former MPAs have filed a libel suit against Prime Minister Imran Khan in various courts, but the PTI has not submitted any evidence or response in any of these cases. Two petitions filed under the Defamation Order 2002 are still pending. PM’s lawyers are using various tactics to delay the case. The special jirga met the former special assistant to Chief Minister Arif Yousaf for an amicable settlement. The court dismissed the case after reconciliation between the two parties. Former MPAs Kurban Ali Khan, Zahid Durrani, Obaidullah Mayar and Yasin Khalil were also persuaded to resolve the issue amicably through a jirga.

It is remarkable that the PTI lawmakers allowed two PPP candidates to be elected to the Senate of the province where the PPP had only seven MPAs. The late Maulana Samiul Haq, candidate for the technocratic seat, got just four votes while the other losing candidate was Khayal Zaman. PTI spokesperson and provincial labor minister Shaukat Yousafzai told the scribe that 20 members were expelled from the party for horse trading in the last senatorial elections. However, in such cases it is not possible to find concrete evidence against the members involved in the corruption. “The provincial government acted in light of reports from various sources and agencies. Two PTI candidates were defeated and how seven PPP MPAs elected two Senate members,” he said.

Shaukat Yousafzai called Arif Yousuf’s claim without merit and said that he himself asked Babar Awan to withdraw his case, but if Babar Awan came to his house for a cup of tea and that is why Babar Awan has returned home. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not apologized to anyone. If anyone has contacted former members, it must have been done individually.

An initial investigation ordered by KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak into alleged horse trafficking found that at least 20 KP PTI MPAs had voted for candidates outside the party. As a result, two PTI candidates, Khayal Zaman and Maulana Samiul Haq, lost the elections. The two PPP candidates Behramand Tangi and Rubina Khalid won the election. Imran Khan announced on April 18, 2018 that the party was taking action against 20 lawmakers for “participating in horse traders” in the senatorial elections.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI leader said the party would give the defendants a chance to explain themselves before their names were passed on to the NAB.

The PTI expelled the MPAs from the party but took no legal action. The PTI leader announced that the accused lawmakers had received up to Rs 40 million each and added that the party would send them a show cause notice. “This is not the first time that lawmakers have participated in horse traders,” Imran Khan said. “It has been happening for 30 or 40 years.” The names of PTI lawmakers suspected by the party leadership of “selling their votes” include Deena Naaz, Nargis Ali, Nagina Khan, Sardar Idrees, Obaid Mayar, Zahid Durrani, Fouzia Bibi, Naseem Hayat, Qurban Khan, Arif Yousaf, Amjid Afridi, Abdul Haq, Javed Naseem, Yasin Khalil, Faisal Zaman and Sami Alizayi. QWP MPAs Meraj Hamayun, Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Khatoon Bibi and Babar Saleem were also mentioned in the list of horse dealers. Wajihuz Zaman from PML-N, who joined PTI, was also included in the list.

Former MPA Arif Yousuf told Jang that he was wrongfully accused and brought a libel suit against the prime minister in the District Judge and Extra Sessions Court Peshawar Abdul Majeed. The court decided the case after a reconciliation between the two parties due to an amicable settlement.

Arif Yousaf told this scribe that a delegation led by Babar Awan came to his home and offered an unconditional apology from the prime minister. He accepted the jirga and the case was closed.

When former MPA Yasin Khalil was contacted, he said the Peshawar High Court dismissed their case and ordered that they go to the district and session judge’s court, but a jirga headed by the minister of Defense in practice Pervez Khattak came to meet them. Many MPAs, including me, did not file a complaint in the lower court. Other interesting cases are those of former female MPAs Fauzia Bibi and Meraj Humayun who are heard in the courts of Peshawar and Swabi. Fauzia Bibi’s trial, filed under the 2002 Defamation Order, is still in its early stages, with defendant Imran Khan, who later became Prime Minister, so far not filing a response while his legal team filed various motions, thus delaying the trial. Despite repeated orders from the lower court, the defendant (Imran Khan) did not file a written response to the prosecution. Fauzia, a lawmaker from Chitral, had filed a lawsuit under section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002. She claimed that the defamatory statements had damaged the political, social and family life of the complainant in addition to destroying her personality. A request was filed on behalf of Imran Khan requesting the return of the trial, saying the press conference was addressed to Islamabad, which was outside the jurisdiction of the current court. However, it was dismissed by the court on January 30, 2019. On December 14, 2019, the lower court rejected a request from Imran asking for the dismissal of Fauzia’s action, claiming that it was not maintainable. . The said order was challenged by Imran before the High Court in Peshawar and this petition is still pending there.

The defendant filed a petition in April 2019 under Ordinance VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure. The Respondent stated that the press conference referred by the Complainant (Fauzia Bibi) was given by him (Imran Khan) in good faith in execution of a report submitted by the Party Discipline Committee. He stated that the Applicant did not dispute this report. The court issued its order after almost six months on December 14 and dismissed Imran’s request.

Another woman, former member of the Provincial Assembly, Meraj Humayun, had filed a complaint with the court of the additional district judge and Swabi sessions in which no progress was made in the case due to the different objections raised by lawyers for Imran Khan.

