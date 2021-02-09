[Cek Fakta] Circulate Rp100 tickets with Jokowi images? These are the facts





A video of the Rp100 bill with the photo of President Joko Widodo is in circulation. Videos circulating on Instagram. The video was uploaded by an Instagram account @duniapunyacerita and include the source of the video from tiktok / aku.ijot. There is also a story “They say Indonesia wants a renaming” in the video with the caption “Are you okay, brother?”

On the back, the red banknote features an image of the Bogor Palace. There is also the inscription of Bank Indonesia (BI) with the logo rectoverso, with the serial number. What do you think of this article? Happy





Search: From team search results Medcom fact check, calls for the Rp100 bill with a photo of President Joko Widodo. In fact, this information was directly denied by Bank Indonesia. Reported medcom.id, Head of Communication Department of Bank Indonesia (BI) Erwin Haryono in his response pointed out that the money does not come from Bank Indonesia, but rather from fun people looking for thrills. “No BI, but we are monitoring it. It appears the Tiktok pranksters continue to enter Instagram and also FB (Facebook),” Erwin told Medcom.id on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. However, he admitted that the creators of the videos and the accounts that broadcast them had apologized. In this regard, Erwin also requested that all downloads be removed immediately. “We would like to urge the public to be careful in this matter. However, the rupee is a symbol of the sovereignty of NKRI,” Erwin said. The Bank of Indonesia (BI) said the central bank and government are planning to simplify the value of the currency or to re-denominate. However, this plan is strongly influenced and determined by social, political and economic conditions. “While the redenomination will not actually change the purchasing power of the money we have, these social conditions will determine public acceptance,” BI Communication Department chief Erwin Haryono told Medcom.id. Tuesday February 9, 2021. According to Erwin, a play or incitement to redenominate the rupee, like what happened in a video uploaded by a number of social media accounts that went viral, could happen on a large scale. These conditions may also affect the implementation of the redenomination. “Stable social, political and economic conditions are very important in the implementation of the renaming. The experience of many countries shows this,” he explained. Conclusion: Claims for the Rp100 bill with a photo of President Joko Widodo. In fact, this information was directly denied by Bank Indonesia. This information is a type of hoax manipulated content (content manipulation). Content handled or the manipulated content generally contains edits of information published by important and credible media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content in order to outwit audiences.



Reference: 1.https: //www.medcom.id/ekonomi/keuangan/gNQ5B35N-ini-komentar-bi-soal-viral-uang-redenominasi-rupiah-bergambar-jokowi

2.https: //www.medcom.id/ekonomi/keuangan/ob33wa0b-lagi-bi-tentuk-redenominasi-tidak-mengubah-daya-beli-rupiah







