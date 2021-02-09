Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites US President Biden and the First Lady to visit India | India News





New Delhi: During his first official interaction with Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a host of issues with the US President and also took the opportunity to invite him and First Lady Dr Jill Biden , to travel to India as soon as possible. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he sent his best wishes to the US president, and the two leaders discussed regional issues as well as common priorities. Spoke to @POTUS @Joe Biden and sent my best wishes for its success. We discussed regional issues and our common priorities. We also agreed to strengthen our cooperation against climate change. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021 “We also agreed to strengthen our cooperation against climate change,” he said. “President Biden and I are committed to a rules-based order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” PM Narendra Modi said in another tweet. President @Joe Biden and I am committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. @POTUS Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021 According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geopolitical context. They also noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a common commitment to democratic values ​​and common strategic interests. Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President Biden, conveyed his best wishes for his tenure, and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further enhance the India-US strategic partnership. The two leaders reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. As the two leaders affirmed the importance of meeting the challenge of global climate change, the prime minister welcomed Biden’s decision to re-commit to the Paris agreement and underscored the ambitious targets India s was set in the field of renewable energies. He also welcomed the initiative of the American presidents to organize the Climate Leaders Summit in April of this year and can’t wait to participate in the same. It was the first conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Biden since the latter was inaugurated as President of the United States on January 20. According to a White House statement, Biden pledged that the United States and India work closely together to fight COVID-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy and unite against global terrorism. Biden also stressed his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values ​​is the foundation of the US-India relationship. Last month, Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female vice president in a historic but scaled-down ceremony. In a tweet shortly after Biden’s inauguration, Prime Minister Modi sent his best wishes for success and said the two countries are united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security. Noting that the India-US partnership is based on shared values, Modi said the two countries have a substantial and multi-faceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people-to-people relationships. Biden is known to be a strong supporter of closer India-U.S. Relations since his years as a senator in the 1970s and was instrumental in securing Senate approval for the bilateral agreement on civilian nuclear power in 2008. The strategic and defense ties between India and the United States underwent a major expansion during Barack Obama’s presidency and Biden, as vice president, played a key role there. Live







