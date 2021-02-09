Prime Minister Imran Khan looks for ways to cut indirect taxes





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked his economic team to pay special attention to cutting indirect taxes, which are a burden on the poorest segments of society.

He argued that the burden of indirect taxes falls on the poorer sections, so special attention should be paid to reduce the burden. At the same time, the Prime Minister asked the economic team to come up with suggestions to reduce taxes on goods, so that relief can be brought to the people, especially the poor and the middle class. He was chairing a meeting of the government’s economic team, which was considering possible measures to lower the prices of basic necessities and bring relief to the common man. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisers Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir, Special Assistants Dr Waqar Masood, Nadeem Babar, Tabish Gohar and officers. The meeting also discussed various proposals to provide targeted grants to deserving families under the Ehsas program.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s top priority is the interests of the common man. “The poor are the most affected by difficult economic conditions, so providing them with all possible relief is the government’s top priority,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and asked it to actively consider the possibility of net zero emissions for Pakistan, which could become possible with the improvement of the sequestration potential. carbon. He expressed his views by chairing a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on Climate Change. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda, Chief Ministers Sardar Usman Buzdar of Punjab, Mahmood Khan of KP and Jam Kamal Khan from Balochistan, SAPM Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Dr Moeed Yousaf from SAPM and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the latest greenhouse gas inventory reserves and progress made under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program. He was informed that Pakistan’s emissions growth is 9% below the usual baseline and also below the NDC (nationally determined commitments). This climate-friendly change was made possible by increased forest cover following the success of the Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program underway across the country.

SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam informed the meeting that the deforestation rate had been significantly reduced from 12,000 hectares / year to 8,000 ha / year from 2012 to 2016 and will decrease further after the success of the tree project. The meeting was informed that Pakistan contributes less than 1% of global emissions. The overall ranking of the country in relation to total emissions fell from 135 in 2015 to 133 in 2018 according to the ranking per capita. Highlighting other successes, he told the meeting that Pakistan had increased its mangrove cover by 300 pc between 1990 and 2020, which is a powerful tool for carbon sequestration. This is the biggest increase in mangrove cover in the world, he said.

The meeting was informed that the country was ranked 8th in terms of climate vulnerability ranking and that it faces threats from rainfall variability, urban flooding, temperature increase and glacial lake formation.

Pakistan is on track to meet the target of the first billion trees by mid-2021, which will be celebrated across the country, he was informed. In addition, Pakistan is on track to reach phase I of 3.2 billion trees by 2023. The committee was also informed that the consortium of three international agencies, including WWF, IUCN and FAO, had already started its third-party monitoring of the tree program. The meeting was informed that 80,000 jobs were offered during COVID-19 under the tree project.

Emphasizing the need to put in place an early warning system to mitigate the impacts of erratic climate change. The Prime Minister ordered to ensure full transparency, in particular by actively engaging SUPARCO, for satellite imagery in the execution of the project.

