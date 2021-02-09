President Jokowi said the aspirations of the press were taken into account in the job creation law





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo said that some of the aspirations of the press have been taken into account in Law No. 11 of 2020 on job creation and its related regulations. “I also realize that the media industry is under pressure from the massive and rapid development of social media. I agree that convergence and a level playing field are needed and that some of these aspirations have been addressed. in the law on job creation, “President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said at the Jakarta State Palace on Tuesday. President Jokowi passed it on at the height of the National Press Day 2021 commemoration which was also attended by President of the People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo, DPR Chairman Puan Maharani, Chairman of DPD La Nyalla Mattalitti, Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G Plate, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Chairman of the Press Council for the period 2019-2022 Mohammad Nuh, Chairman General of PWI Pusat Atal S. Depari, Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan and other relevant state officials. “Recently issued a government regulation, namely the PP on post, telecommunications and broadcasting, the government however remains open to the aspirations of the media team,” added the president. The PP regulates, among other things, changes in regulations, in particular for the telecommunications sector, for the determination of tariffs for the operation of telecommunications networks and / or services to the existence of public broadcasting institutions. “I will give instructions to ministers on the draft regulation that protects ‘publishers’ so that economic benefits can be enjoyed in a balanced way between conventional media and ‘open the top’, namely services via the Internet,” added President. According to President Jokowi, the Job Creation Act also regulates the digitization of broadcasts. “And this has to be optimized by the media industry. I also received a report that a ministerial regulation has been issued which regulates the administration of electronic systems in the private spheres,” the president said. President Jokowi explained that the regulation regulates the balance between digital economic development and data sovereignty. “It also aims to increase convergence between conventional media and digital ‘platforms’. The government continues to open up to contributions from members of the press, human press services are very important for the progress of the nation so far and in the future, ”the president said. President Jokowi also called on the press to build hope together and express optimism. “We want to be successful in managing the health crisis by managing the economic crisis and we also want to achieve a lot of progress,” said the president. National Press Day (HPN) is commemorated every February 9 to coincide with the anniversary of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) which was established on February 9, 1946. The commemoration of the HPN was confirmed by presidential decree n ° 5 of 1985. In 2021, the HPN commemoration will initially be implemented in Kendari, in Southeast Sulawesi. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HPN 2021 will be held in DKI Jakarta online and face to face. The main theme of HPN 2021 is “When the pandemic wakes up, Jakarta is the gateway to economic recovery, the press as an accelerator of change”. HPN 2021 presents a series of activities, such as seminars, conventions, and the flagship event is centered in Ancol. Reporter: Desca Lidya Natalia

Editor: Tasarm Tarmizi

COPYRIGHT © BETWEEN 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos