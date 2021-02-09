Imran tries to make Senate polls controversial: Bilawal





KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI government was trying to make the senatorial elections controversial like the 2018 general election, adding that the Sindh government would challenge the presidential order in court for the open ballot process.

At a press conference at the Bilawal House media cell on Monday, Bilawal reacted to DG ISPR’s statement today, saying he agrees with the statement 100%. The PPP chairman said the military spokesman said the armed forces were not involved in politics. This is what my party and I want, he said. How can there be a contradiction in this? Bilawal demanded that the establishment play no role in politics. He said that if it became apparent after the elections that the PTI participated in the elections as a party and did not receive any support, then it would be beneficial for Pakistan. Otherwise, it will be a bad step and prove to be damaging for Pakistan, he said. I hope we learned something from the 2018 general election and that such an initiative will not happen again.

Regarding the location of the PDM meeting, the PPP chairman said Fazl had not given any definitive location for the long march, adding that discussions had taken place on whether the opposition parties wanted to meet in Rawalpindi. or Islamabad. These are decisions that will be taken by the PDM. Maulana sahab did not give a final location, he said. However, he said it didn’t matter where the opposition parties gathered. When our long march begins, our strength will be visible to all before we even reach Rawalpindi, he said.

The PPP chairman said they were ready to challenge the senatorial elections against the current government, even through the public ballot, as angry members of the ruling party will vote against the current regime despite the open ballot. However, every citizen has the constitutional right to a secret ballot, so that they can exercise their right to vote in privacy and without any pressure. This fundamental right is exercised in every election, but now the same right of members of the assembly is under attack, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the presidential benchmark regarding the Senate election was heard by the court, but the PPP will also challenge the recent presidential ordinance through the government of Sindh, while Senator Mian Raza Rabbani and the provincial government will take separately position on the reference (in court).

He said that there could be rotten eggs that would have sold their votes, but the majority of the members of the assembly vote on the basis of their conscience. If the PTI government wanted electoral reforms, it has had ample time over the past three years to consult with other parties on constitutional amendments. But now, using unconstitutional means, he has exposed his bad intentions, he added.

The PPP chairman added that the chosen government had hoped that it would also be granted concessions on easy terms in senatorial elections such as the last general election. But when Imran Khan saw that the PDM was ready to challenge and that his own members (PMs) were also angry, he first filed a judicial referral, then attempted to impose a constitutional amendment bill. through a committee without any discussion.

Bilawal said if the conspiracy against the senatorial elections was successful, it would be a major attack on democracy, parliament and the electoral system. If the Constitution of Pakistan is violated to satisfy the ego of a party and an individual, it would make all the institutions controversial because the democratic parties want to stay in the system to continue their struggle, he said.

The PPP chairman said everyone knew that Imran Khan and PTI did not have an organic majority but that these puppets were imposed on them by undermining democracy. This major mistake is currently destroying the country’s economy. Imran Khan wants to hide his wacky majority by flouting the Constitution and electoral laws, which will not be allowed by the Pakistani people, he added.

He said that the PDM public meeting in Hyderabad would let the locals know what the Sindh people wanted as they already fought and made sacrifices during the popular movements of the MRD and the ARD. Provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani, deputies Shazia Ata Married and Jamil Soomro were also present on the occasion.

