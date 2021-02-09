PM Modi invites US President Biden and First Lady Jill to visit India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warmest congratulations to US President Joe Biden during a telephone conversation and also took the opportunity to invite him and the First Lady Dr Jill Biden to visit the India as soon as possible. According to the Department of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geopolitical context. They also noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a common commitment to democratic values ​​and common strategic interests. Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President Biden, sent him his best wishes for his tenure, and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further elevate the Indo-US strategic partnership. The two leaders reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. As the two leaders affirmed the importance of meeting the challenge of global climate change, the prime minister welcomed Biden’s decision to re-commit to the Paris agreement and underscored the ambitious targets India s was set in the field of renewable energies. He also praised the US President’s initiative to organize the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looks forward to participating in it. This is the first conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Biden since the latter was inaugurated as President of the United States on January 20. According to a White House statement, Biden pledged that the United States and India work closely together to fight COVID-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy and unite against global terrorism. Biden also stressed his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values ​​is the foundation of the US-India relationship. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

