Xi says China is ready to work with Vietnam to promote relations

Provided by Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb.9 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that Sino-Vietnamese relations are at a new historic starting point and that China is ready to work with Vietnam to promote steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his counterpart, Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese president.

China, Xi added, is ready to join forces with Vietnam to strengthen strategic communication, increase mutual political trust and maintain the role of political guidance and close communication between the leaders of the two sides.

Xi again congratulated Trong on his election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, noting that the success of the convention of the 13th CPV National Congress, which set development goals for the new stage, is of great importance. .

He expressed the belief that under the leadership of the new CPV Central Committee led by Trong, the CPV and the Vietnamese people will comprehensively implement the decisions and deployments of the 13th CPV National Congress to strive to achieve development. CPV and country objectives.

China and Vietnam are a community with a common future that is of strategic importance, Xi said, adding that the continuously healthy and stable development of bilateral relations is in line with the fundamental interests of both parties, countries and peoples, and is conducive to vigorous development. of their socialist causes and to safeguard regional and world peace and stability to promote development and prosperity.

Faced with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge of the complicated external environment, pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in various fields was strengthened against the headwinds, which reflected the remarkable advantages of the party leadership communist and socialist systems, and demonstrated the great vitality of relations between the two parties and countries, Xi said.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party and the start of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, Xi said, noting that it was also the first year for Vietnam to implement the spirit of the 13th National Congress of China. CPV.

China, Xi added, is willing to work with Vietnam to accelerate the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with the “Two Corridors, One Economic Belt”, promote the construction of economic cooperation zones. border between the two countries and explore exchanges and cooperation in areas such as health, digital economy and human sciences.

The two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues, firmly support the international system with the United Nations within it, oppose protectionism and unilateralism, and support the early entry into force of the Comprehensive regional economic partnership agreement, Xi said.

China and Vietnam, he said, should properly manage maritime differences and oppose the instigation of outside forces to promote the development of regional peace and stability.

Trong thanked Xi for the good wishes on his re-election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, noting that the 13th CPV National Congress has set the direction and tasks for the country’s economic and social development over the next five years and development visions for 2030 and 2045.

Developing and strengthening traditional friendly relations between Vietnam and China has always been the top priority of CPV and his country, Trong said, adding that the Vietnamese side praised China’s achievements in prevention and control. control of pandemics as well as the resumption of economic development. , and praised China for achieving the first centenary goal.

In the context of the complex changes in the current international situation, Trong said, it is of vital importance to consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between the two parties, countries and peoples.

He noted that Vietnam is willing to work with China to deepen mutual political trust, strengthen exchanges between the parties, accelerate the implementation of bilateral pragmatic cooperation agreements, orient the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership on the path to sustainable, healthy and stable development. and contribute to the promotion of peace, stability, cooperation and development at the regional and global levels.

The Vietnamese side congratulated the Chinese Communist Party on its 100th anniversary and expressed the firm belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the center, China will achieve new and greater achievements in its new journey towards building a modern socialist country comprehensively, he said.