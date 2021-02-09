Libya’s new unity government is a start. But we have a long way to go.

Libyans hope that a new political transition can unify the country and lead to a process of reconciliation, but many obstacles remain.

Recently, delegates from opposing sides at a UN sponsored forum vote for the Acting Prime Minister of Libya and a three-member presidential council with the aim of holding national elections in December 2021.

Libyan delegates in Geneva elected Abdul Hamid Dbeibah from the western city of Misrata as prime minister and Mohamed al Manfi from the east as head of the presidential council.

The choice of a new interim government seems to be an important step towards the unification of the oil-rich country, which has been divided since 2014 between two parallel institutions, one in the east supported by Khalifa Haftar and the other in the West, the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al Sarraj and established by the Libyan Political Accord (LPA).

The election is part of a UN-backed settlement process and follows a ceasefire agreement on October 23, 2020, following the collapse of a fourteen-month assault led by the warlord Haftar who controls much of the East, aiming to take control of the capital, Tripoli, from the UN-backed GNA.

With the support of Turkey, the internationally recognized government of Tripoli has succeeded in pushing back and reclaiming the territory of Haftar, which is supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, France and Russia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday was talking by phone with Dbeibah and Manfi to congratulate them and said that “Turkey will continue its efforts for political unity, territorial integrity, stability, peace, security and prosperity in Libya and will further strengthen its cooperation with the Libya in the new period ”.

Dbeibah recently said that “Turkey is an ally, a friend and a sister state, and it has enormous capacity to help the Libyans achieve their real goals. Turkey is considered to be a true partner of Libya ”.

The long way to go

Heading towards the December elections would be an important step forward if they take place. However, the situation remains fragile, as many factors and dynamics surrounding the political settlement could still derail the process.

First, the House of Representatives (HoR) must approve the newly selected executive authority in three weeks, and if the CoR fails to do so, the decision will rest with the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

Given that the Libyan parliament has been divided since 2015 and has not held a formal session for years, it seems likely that the decision would rest with the LPDF, which does not bode well for a smooth transition.

It also remains to be seen that various armed groups, both in western and eastern Libya, will actually respect the results. Under the ceasefire agreement last October, foreign fighters and mercenaries were expected to leave the country in three months. This deadline has passed, but would have they are still on the ground.

By-product of the civil war, the growing involvement of foreign powers and the persistent insecurity and presence of mercenaries are damaging the Libyan oil industry. Providing meaningful support to a new interim government of the United Nations Security Council and NATO could lead to the expulsion of mercenaries from the country.

Despite being out of the political arena, Haftar hopes to remain an actor in a military capacity. Although comparatively weaker since April 2019, it still has enough power to disrupt the ongoing peace negotiations due to vital support from the UAE.

There were reports that foreign capitals had chosen their favorite lists to give them an edge. In this regard, Cairo, Paris and Moscow invested in local allies like Aguila Saleh, who ended up losing. At this point, it is not clear whether they will actually accept the result.

This new unity government could give new hope to pave the way for a more democratic and peaceful transition of power in the near future. However, there is still a long way to go before the elections scheduled for December.

It is crucial to see how the militias on the ground and their external supporters play their hands. Going forward, foreign actors, including the new US administration, should coordinate their approach to support UN efforts, providing a secure environment so as to encourage Libyans to take part in the reconciliation process and support the paths of reconstruction and development.

