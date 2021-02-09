China proves the point – Pittsburgh Quarterly

The founding of the People’s Republic of China marked the end of the humiliation and misery the country suffered. Chinese President Xi Jinping

Most of the people who advocate pacifism do so out of revulsion against the horrors of war, a position that is certainly understandable, if not utopian.

But Chinese neo-Confucians took their anti-military stance mainly for a strange reason: They believed that Chinese culture was so superior to all other cultures that no nation would try to destroy China. Instead, warring nations would simply recognize China’s superiority and aspire to peacefully pass their own culture to that of the Chinese. A strong army would therefore be superfluous and costly.

As advances in military strategy, weaponry, and other war-related technologies slowed, the Chinese were surprised, surprised that they had spent more than half of their history under the leadership of barbarians, mainly from Manchuria and Mongolia.

For example, the non-Han Chinese invaders conquered the Han Chinese dynasties and ruled China from 386581 (the Tuoba clan of the Xianbei), 9071125 (the Kitan Liao), 9821227 (the Tangut Xi Xia), 11151234 (the Jurchen Jin), 12061368 (Mongol Yuan) and 16361912 (Manchu Qing). The dates overlap because China has not always been unified in the past 2,000 years.

Ironically, most of these barbarians in fact adopted much of Chinese culture once they had conquered the Han Dynasties, although improving it by layering pieces of their own cultures. Yet it was humiliating to be ruled by inferior barbarian peoples, and the Han found themselves in a more or less constant revolt against their lords.

In other words, the denigration of martial activities not only led to humiliating submission by peoples the Chinese considered inferior to themselves, but also to almost constant violence and war, which is exactly what the neo – Confucians sought to avoid by their pacifism.

But if neo-Confucians thought it humiliating to be dominated by local barbarians, things would get worse. In the early 1800s, as Chinese military strength had dwindled for centuries, nations 5,000 miles to the west were becoming global military powers and closer to home, just like Russia and Japan.

What the Chinese came to call the century of humiliation at the (mainly) hands of the Western powers began with the two Opium Wars (1839 and 1856), in which Chinese forces were completely dominated by the smaller but much more powerful forces of Britain and France. Western nations were able to project a greater force thousands of miles from their homeland than the Chinese could muster in their own backyards. China’s defeats in these conflicts have led to humiliating treaties, reparations, and the loss of territory, including Hong Kong.

In 1856 Russia forced China to cede Outer Manchuria to it, and in 1885 China was forced to cede control of Vietnam and wider Indochina to the French. The defeats at the hands of the Japanese led to the loss of Taiwan. The crushing of the Boxer Rebellion by an alliance of eight nations in 1901 led to the imposition of reparations in excess of China’s annual tax revenues. Finally, the Japanese invaded and captured Manchuria in 1931 and, in 1937, invaded China proper, capturing Shanghai, Beijing and Nanjing (followed by the horrific rape of Nanjing).

China was a large, populous country that could easily field a million-strong army, and at its peak, the Qing Dynasty was the fourth largest empire in world history (by region). Yet the Qing have been defeated over and over again by tiny Western armies (relatively speaking).

Between 1839 and 1945, China won only one battle against Western forces (against the French in 1884). China was never even close to gaining a naval engagement during this time, and many historians believe that China’s weakness on the seas was even more decisive in its long humiliation than its weakness on land.

The Qing (Manchu) dynasty controlled China for 268 years, from its defeat of the (Han) Ming dynasty in 1644 until its collapse at the hands of the Western powers in 1912. But, as noted above, humiliation of China was to continue until the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949.

In other words, China’s Neo-Confucian decision to devalue military readiness has led, just in the modern era, to the domination of non-Han governments for more than three centuries.

The memory of this period remains so strong in the minds of Chinese leaders that it led to the opposite reaction: an over-aggression against outside powers, a determination to become militarily the most powerful country in the world, a reluctance to respect the rules. of its former rulers, and a renewed belief that China is the center of the universe and the world’s most important and admirable society.

From Plato to pre-neo-Confucian in China through the Roman era and even tiny Switzerland (which has not fought a war against a foreign power since 1815 but is armed to the teeth), to the States -United today, it is an article of faith that the best way to avoid war is to prepare for it every day.

It is possible, of course, that this idea is wrong, or at least outdated. But the sad experience of New Confucian China, which we still grapple with today, strongly suggests that the best way to practice the art of peace is to learn, as thoroughly as possible, the art. of the Sun Tzus war.