Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins tomorrow. So what is it, how long will it take and how will it end?





The US Senate is expected to launch the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The Senate will consider the charge that Mr. Trump’s fighting words to protesters at a rally, along with weeks of falsely claiming the presidential election was stolen and rigged, drew a crowd in the assault on the Capitol. Five people died as a result of the riot, including a police officer.

So how will Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial go, who will testify and how will it end? Here are five quick questions and answers, starting with the important basics.

1. Why are we here?

On January 6, then-President Donald Trump spoke at a “Save America” rally held near the White House, where he reiterated his claim that the election presidential election of 2020 had been “stolen” from him.

The President told the crowd to walk to the Capitol building in Washington, DC, saying, “You will never take our country back with weakness” and “You must be strong and you must be strong.”

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Donald Trump swears to “never concede” before the riot unfolds.

Mr. Trump’s supporters then marched to Capitol Hill where Congress was voting to affirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory in 2020.

Rioters broke into the Capitol, attacked police, shouted threats at officials, smashed windows, knocked down doors and stole property.

Democrats and many Republicans saw Mr. Trump’s rallying speech as an encouragement to attack, and on January 13 the U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Mr. Trump, the officially accusing of incitement to insurgency.

Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign, however, said it did not “organize, operate or finance” the Save America rally.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume Duration: 2 min 28 seconds 2 min 28 s How did the demonstrators enter the Capitol building ? 2. What is impeachment?

Impeachment is where the United States House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress, lays charges that a president has engaged in a “serious felony or misdemeanor” similar to an indictment in a criminal case.

If a simple majority of the 435 members of the House approves the impeachment, known as the “articles of impeachment,” the process passes to the Senate, the upper house, which has a trial.

The constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict and remove a president.

No court has yet made a final ruling on whether a president can be removed from office after leaving office, but since Mr. Trump is no longer in power, a conviction would disqualify him from holding public office. in the future.

3. How long will the impeachment trial last?

Mr. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

His first trial lasted almost three weeks. This time around, however, Democrats and Republicans say they hope to resolve the lawsuit quickly, with some Democrats saying they expect it to take just a week.

“I don’t think it has to last more than a week, a few days for each side would be enough,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told The Hill.

Likewise, Republican Senator Kevin Cramer said: “I can’t imagine it’s going to go beyond a week, I don’t think there is much enthusiasm for this thing from who whether it be.”

In any case, the Senate is not expected to sit during the week of February 15, which could affect the schedule.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden will try to gain the approval of his Senate candidates and push a $ 1.9 trillion ($ 2.48 billion) economic relief package against the coronavirus through the Congress.

4. Who will testify? Does Trump have to be there? Donald Trump’s lawyers quickly shut down any suggestions he would testify in his impeachment trial (AP: Alex Brandon)

No, Mr. Trump doesn’t need to be there.

Democrats called on Mr. Trump to testify in his impeachment trial, but the idea was quickly rejected by his legal team who called the invitation a “coup in public relations.”

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, senior indictment official in the House, wrote a letter to Mr. Trump and his lawyer asking the former president to testify under oath.

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” wrote M Raskin.

In response, Mr. Trump’s adviser Jason Miller said: “The president will not testify in unconstitutional proceedings.”

One of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, Bruce Castor, said Mr. Trump was entitled to deny the request.

“The onus is on the House to prove their cause ‘I am not going to help them face their burden,” he said.

Jacob Chansley was one of the Trump supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 (AFP: Win McNamee)

But the so-called Shaman QAnon who took part in the Capitol riots sporting a face paint and a horned hat has indicated he is ready to testify.

Jacob Chansley’s attorney Albert Watkins said he had not spoken to any member of the Senate since his offer was announced, but it was important Senators hear the voice of someone who had been prompted by Mr. Trump.

Mr Watkins said his client had previously been “horribly hit” by Mr Trump, but now felt disappointed by the former president’s refusal to grant him and others who participated in insurrection, a grace.

“He felt like he had been betrayed by the president,” the lawyer said.

The words of Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the riot could end up being used against the former president in the impeachment trial. Mr Chansley and at least four other people facing federal charges stemming from the riot have suggested they are taking Mr Trump’s orders.

But in the end, the trial may not call any witnesses.

As Politico reports, Senate Democrats say their experience as witnesses is sufficient.

“This is based on a public crime,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

“His intention (of Mr. Trump) was not hidden and so I think there is a danger, as there is always for a lawyer and a trial attorney, of trying too hard, adding more witnesses who prove the obvious, “the senator said.

“Imagine if the appeal to Ukraine was broadcast on the Internet,” Senator Brian Schatz said, according to Politico. “It’s not clear to me that there is any evidence that will change your mind.”

5. How will the trial end?

A two-thirds majority of the 100 Senate members must support the charge of condemning Mr. Trump of inciting insurgency.

The trial needs at least 67 sentencing votes or Mr. Trump will be acquitted.

At the party level, that means 17 Republicans must join the 50 Democrats to vote to condemn, and that seems unlikely.

In Donald Trump’s first arraignment, 52-48 voted not guilty of the first article of impeachment, abuse of power and 53-47 voted not guilty for obstructing Congress (AP: Senate Television)

While several Republican senators have denounced the violence on Capitol Hill and pointed the finger at the blame on Mr. Trump, they have shown little political appetite to take further action now that Mr. Trump is no longer president.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Mr. Trump’s biggest supporters, has said that if he thinks Mr. Trump’s actions are wrong, it is not for the Senate to judge.

“It is not a question of how the trial ends, it is a question of when it ends,” said Senator Graham, adding that the result was “really not in doubt”.

Learn more about US politics:

ABC / son

