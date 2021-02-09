Newspaper editors demand investigation of Boris Johnson’s ‘information blacklist team’

MPs have been urged to urgently investigate the government’s shameful system of requests for obstruction of public information.

In a rare display of unity, more than a dozen current and former newspaper editors have joined forces to demand a review of the system.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly claimed to support press freedom, both in his country and around the world.

But the Cabinet Office maintains a clearinghouse for information requests in all departments.

He faces legal action after being accused of profiling and blacklisting journalists, delaying the legal release of information.

Today, editors from across the media landscape joined together to call on MPs to investigate the system, amid wider concerns over the deterioration of press freedom in the UK.

A letter addressed to William Wragg, chairman of the public administration committee and Julian Knight, who chairs the media committee, was signed by the editors of the Mirror, Guardian, Times, Daily Telegraph, Financial Times and more.

It reads: “We believe there are now good reasons to review the handling and policies of UK governments for dealing with Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, and we would urge the Minister to respond to these concerns. “



(Image: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)



Times Editor John Witherow said: It is a fundamental right of a free people to be able to see and review decisions made on their behalf.

That message has failed to reach Boris Johnson’s government, which appears determined to make matters more difficult.

This is not just a shame, but a mistake.

Guardian editor-in-chief Kath Viner said: At a time when journalistic freedom is under threat around the world, the government’s wasting time on legitimate freedom of information requests is at odds with its global commitments to press freedom.

An OpenDemocracy investigation found that the secret Clearing House unit was advising other government departments on how to avoid disclosing information.

Official guidelines state that access to information requests, which can be made by any member of the public, must be blind to applicants.

This means that officials are not supposed to search for the person asking for information or modify their response accordingly.

But openDemocracy claims to have found that the Clearing House is collecting watchlists of journalists and details of their work.

It indicates that a daily rotating e-mail contains details of all the requests the Clearing House advises on, as well as the name of the person requesting the information and advice on how to deal with them.

It is understood that journalists from the Daily Mirror, Guardian, Times and BBC were on the alleged blacklists.

The lists also include researchers from charities and campaign groups.

Internal emails released by openDemocracy show government officials reporting requests made by journalists – and note that they will require additional approval as a result.

Conservative MP David Davis said the operation was certainly against the spirit of the Freedom of Information Act, and probably the letter as well.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said: “In 2016 the government tried to crack down on freedom of information and they failed, there was a public outcry at the time. and the plans were abandoned.

Now it is clear that they have simply changed their tactics. The expected result is the same.

“Obstructing and restricting freedom of information shows the government’s contempt for open and transparent government and basic democratic scrutiny.

Journalists from all sectors of the media industry are united on this issue, we all want freedom of information to be fully restored, to restrict freedom of information is to undermine public service journalism. “

A government spokesperson said: “A clearinghouse function has operated in various forms over the 15 years since the Freedom of Information Act came into force, and a small cabinet team Office is now helping to ensure a consistent approach to inquiries.

“This is especially important for complex access to information requests where we must strike a balance between the need to make information available and our legal obligation to protect sensitive information and national security.

“This government remains fully committed to its transparency agenda, regularly disclosing information beyond its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act and publishing publications more proactive than ever.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on how quickly public authorities are able to respond to access to information requests, and the ICO has acknowledged this in recently released guidance.