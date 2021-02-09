Donald Trump was right to take a harsher approach on China: Tony Blinken





Former US President Donald Trump was right to take a tougher approach on China, newly appointed Secretary of State Tony Blinken said, reiterating the Biden administration’s policy of engaging Beijing in position of strength.

Blinken, in an interview with CNN, commented on Trump’s tough approach to China, saying the way Trump was going about it, in his opinion, was wrong across the board, but the basic premise was good.

I think to be fair to President Trump he was right to take a tougher approach to China. It was the right thing to do.

But what does this require of us? We must engage China from a position of strength. And whether it’s the conflicting aspects of the relationship, the competitive aspects or the cooperative aspects that are there in our mutual interest, we have to face them from a position of strength, he said on Sunday.

Blinken explained that it means having strong alliances.

It is a source of advantage for us not to denigrate our alliances. It means, as we were talking about earlier, to re-appear in the world, to engage. Because if we don’t, when we pull out, China fills up, ”he said.

During his tenure, Trump, a Republican, aggressively lobbied all aspects of US-China relations, including with his relentless trade war, challenging China’s military hold on the contested South China Sea , its constant threats against Taiwan, the mass detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, calling the coronavirus a “Chinese virus” after its emergence from Wuhan in December 2019 and the question of Tibet.

It means standing up for our values, not abdicating them, when we see the abuse of Uyghur rights in Xinjiang or of democracy in Hong Kong. It means making sure it’s postulated militarily to deter aggression, and it means investing in our own people so that they can compete effectively, Blinken said.

If we do all of these things, and all of these things are under our control, we can put China in a position of strength, he said.

Responding to a question, Blinken said President Joe Biden has been very clear about his desire to put, return and put human rights and democracy back at the center of Americas foreign policy.

Whether it is China or any other country where we have deep and serious concerns, it will be something that is at the forefront, and I think you have seen this happen before.

We have these deep concerns that we will act on but also act in concert with other countries, with allies and partners who share the concerns we have, in particular, once again, regarding human rights violations. Uyghur man, but also abuse. democracy in Hong Kong. China made commitments during the transfer from the United Kingdom to China on Hong Kong, on the rights of its people. These commitments have not been honored, added Blinken.

Last week, in its first contact with the Biden administration, China called on the United States to rectify the “mistakes” of former President Trump’s aggressive policy towards Beijing and designated Taiwan as the most important and sensitive central problem.

Blinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Friday.

Chinese state media reported that Yang told Blinken that the United States should “rectify its mistakes” over a period of time and work with Beijing to maintain the spirit of non-conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, to focus on cooperation and manage differences, in order to advance the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

Biden, a Democrat, described China as the United States’ most serious competitor and pledged to take on Beijing on different fronts, including human rights, intellectual property and economic policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos