In a coalition with Jokowi, Prabowo calls in a handful of Gerindra executives





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – General President Gerindra party Prabowo Subianto ensures that the majority of its executives remain loyal to its leaders after deciding to form a coalition with the government of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi This has been revealed Prabowo by giving instructions to all executives in commemoration of the 13th anniversary of the Gerindra Party on February 6, 2021. “Maybe some of you will lose your enthusiasm, some will leave your ranks, but I believe there are not many of you,” Prabowo said on his personal Facebook page which Bisnis saw on Tuesday (9/2/2021 ). Based on internal reports, he revealed, only a handful of executives have chosen to leave the Gerindra party after choosing to join the coalition of parties supporting Jokowi’s government. “The reports that have come to me, my direct observation through social media, show that there are many more enthusiasts, who have an optimistic spirit to act together to uplift the party,” he said. Previously, Prabowo recalled his beginnings with several people who founded the party 12 years ago. He said that when Gerindra was founded, the party was often ridiculed and was not reflected in national politics. “Twelve years ago from nothing we came up with a great idea. The idea of ​​wanting to influence the course of the life of the nation and the state,” Prabowo told the Party’s PDP office Gerindra , in Jakarta, Thursday (6/2/2020). He said Gerindra was not created to be an observer, observer and critic, but to engage in national politics in order to bring about changes for the fate of the nation and the state. Prabowo said Gerindra was founded by a handful of people, such as Fadli Zon, Hashim Djojohadikusumo and Ahmad Muzani, and it was almost too late to register with the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. “When we had a party with a handful of people, Fadli Zon’s brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Muzani, it was almost too late to go to the kumham, look for pictures, look for names. Some of our friends laughed at him. we”. he said. quality content

