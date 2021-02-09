Who Said Trump Incited the U.S. Capitol Riot? The rioters say he did





Who was the insurgency anyway?

We’ve all seen the horns and animal furs around Jacob Chansley’s head, but what went through his head to join the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 with results deadly?

“What these people heard, including my client, was an invitation, a call to arms from the president,” said his attorney, Al Watkins. “Without the president, they would not have walked on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Watkins added. “They thought the president was going with them. They thought they were helping the president save our country.”

Lawyers and prosecutors for the more than 200 people arrested have repeatedly cited President Donald Trump’s summons to his supporters to support his bogus claims against a “stolen” election as laying the groundwork for violence, according to documents reviewed by The Washington. Publish. The day before he allegedly stormed the Capitol, Manhattan’s Samuel Fisher posted on Facebook: “At 1 a.m., when Congress certifies the election, Trump just needs to fire the bat signal to replace the patriots and then the pain comes. ” “Trump wants all able-bodied patriots to come,” an Ohio bartender wrote to a member of his small militia group on December 29, eight days before they entered Capitol Hill.

Trump’s defense team argued in a brief Monday, on the eve of his second impeachment trial, that the former president had not instigated anyone. He has only been exercising his right to free speech and Congress Democrats are trying to “silence a political opponent and a minority party,” they said. The responsibility lies with Trump supporters who invaded Capitol Hill, his lawyers’ brief said.

“The truth is that the people who criminally violated the Capitol did so on their own and for their own reasons, and they are facing criminal prosecution,” Trump’s lawyers argued.

House impeachment officials wrote in their Monday brief that Trumps’ false statements and inflammatory rhetoric were not entitled to any such protection. “When President Trump demanded that the armed and angry mob in his Save America Rally fight like hell or you are not going to have any more countries, he did not urge them to form political action committees on electoral security in general, ”they said, citing the Trump Defense Team.

In summary, the leaders wrote: “The House did not impeach President Trump for expressing an unpopular political opinion. It impeached him because he willfully incited a violent insurgency against the government. “

Trial guide

The trial will begin on Tuesday with a debate and a vote on whether it is constitutionally permissible to prosecute the former president. Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, opening arguments would begin at noon Wednesday, with up to 4 p.m. on either side for presentations over several days. .

So far, House impeachment officials have not announced any plans to call witnesses, but the rules do not prevent it. They are expected to rely heavily on videos showing Trump’s rhetoric before January 6, including his remarks on the morning of the insurgency.

If no witnesses are called, the trial could end early next week with a vote to acquit or convict Trump.

Newsday’s Tom Brune has more on how the trial will unfold and the key issues for the jury of senators to decide.

No binge-watch for Biden

President Joe Biden will not be glued to television during the Trumps impeachment trial, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.

“I think it is clear from his schedule and intention he will not spend too much time watching the proceedings,” Psaki said in the daily press conference on Monday after listing some of the meetings and events. on Bidens’ agenda this week.

Biden, asked Monday morning whether senators should ban Trump from running for re-election, referred to the Senate.

“He received an offer to come and testify; he decided not to. Let the Senate settle this,” Biden told reporters before entering the White House upon his return from a weekend in the Delaware. See Newsday story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Janison: MAGA past the summit?

Whatever the outcome of the trial, Trump’s grip on the Republican Party may soon weaken. A key question looms, writes Dan Janison of Newsday: Can the so-called “MAGA movement” survive for very long with its slogans and slogans already curdled into self-parody?

The riot denied the claim of “law and order”. The legacy of “America First” is that the United States leads the world in deaths from COVID-19. As for “Stop the Steal”, it was Trump’s electoral theft attempt that was stopped. “Build this wall” was walked for several kilometers. The nickname “Sleepy Joe” didn’t stick, as Biden seems awake and alert enough to function in labor.

As for the “fake news,” see the very real multi-billion dollar libel lawsuits filed against Trump surrogates who baselessly billed a solution by voting machine companies.

The history of Trump’s business ventures includes many failures, including bankrupt casinos, a discredited Trump university, and a bankrupt league and football team. If MAGA were a stock exchange listing, “smart money” might be on sale now.

Job insecurity?

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said on “Axios on HBO” that he wished Biden had not canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office, a move hailed by environmentalists because it would cost well paid union jobs.

“I wish he hadn’t done this on day one,” Trumka said in the interview that aired Sunday night. “I wish he had associated it more carefully with what he did [on the] second by saying: Here is where jobs were created. “He said he still thinks Biden is a ‘man of his word,’ and he believes Democrats promise to ‘create jobs, good union jobs and be the best union president we’ve ever had. “”

Biden’s endorsement of the progressive party’s cause of raising the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour may also not be politically gratuitous. A new report from the Congressional Budget Office estimates the change could cost 1.4 million jobs, push up the prices of some products and increase the federal deficit. But the report also says raising the minimum wage would lift 900,000 Americans out of poverty.

The White House pushed back the CBO’s assessment of job losses later Monday, saying it is “overestimated” and other research shows “at most, a modest effect on employment.”

Biden positive COVID rating

Two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ABC News / Ipsos poll.

In contrast, more than 6 in 10 disapproved of Trump’s handling of the virus in polls from July through October.

“Things are starting to click,” Biden said Monday as he joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a virtual tour of a vaccination site at a football stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Biden says the administration is on track to deliver more than its promised 100 million shots in its first 100 days.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest developments in the regional pandemic by Newsday’s Bart Jones and Matthew Chayes. For a full list of Newsday’s coronavirus stories, click here.

What’s Else: Representative Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) will be part of a televised defense team for Trump during the impeachment trial. Others will include Republican officials Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Elise Stefanik of Schuylerville in Saratoga County, Bloomberg News reported. While Biden hasn’t given up on bipartisan coronavirus relief, Democrats see a political advantage in passing a bigger package themselves, Politico reported. Party campaign committees are considering ad campaigns that portray Republicans as willing to cut taxes for the wealthy but too stingy to cut checks from struggling people during the pandemic. Biden to review expulsions of military veterans and family members that took place under the Trump administration’s immigration law enforcement policies, White House official said at McClatchy DC. Financial disclosures show Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner earned between $ 172 million and $ 640 million in outside income while serving as White House advisers in the Trump administration, according to one government watch group. Deploying thousands of National Guard troops to protect the U.S. Capitol from Jan.6 to the date of the insurgency through March 15 will cost around $ 483 million, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. The Trump International Hotel in Washington has increased its rates for March 4. This is the date that QAnon conspirators, undeterred by past failed and baseless predictions, believe Trump will somehow be sworn in for another term. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has officially opened an investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 state election results, Reuters reported. Trump was recorded during a Jan. 2 phone call pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to change the result. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg goes into quarantine for the next 14 days after a member of his security service tested positive for COVID-19.

