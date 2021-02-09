Universal credit: Boris Johnson ‘will back Rishi Sunak’ in short overtime for a 20 raise | Personal Finances | Finance





Boris Johnson is expected to side with Chancellor Rishi Sunak amid calls to extend the universal credit hike. The increase in the standard allowance is worth an additional £ 1,040 per year for applicants.

According to the Times, Mr Johnson will back Mr Sunak in a divided cabinet over an extension of the £ 20 a week hike for six months instead of a year. The Chancellor is reportedly locked in a battle with Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey over when to suppress the uprising. It was introduced in March 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Sunak said at the time: ‘To strengthen the safety net, I am now increasing the standard Universal Credit allowance, for the next 12 months, by £ 1,000 per year. READ MORE: State pension: Brits can receive extra £ 356 per month for hearing loss or other conditions

“For the next twelve months, I am also increasing the basic element of the work tax credit by the same amount.” The government has said the cost of the measure is £ 6 billion a year. A new report from the Work and Pensions Committee was released today, which recommends that if the Chancellor cannot yet commit to making the £ 20 increase in universal credit permanent, he should at least extend it by 12 additional months. Responding to the report, Iain Porter, Policy and Partnerships Officer at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation who testified at the inquest, said: “We fully support the committee in calling on the government to commit to sustaining the increase in £ 20 to universal credit for at least one year. DON’T MISS

“A short-term extension of less than 12 months is not the answer as it would reduce support for the poorest in our society, just as unemployment is expected to peak later this year and stay high for a while. “There is a broad consensus that cutting benefits now would be a terrible mistake as it will have devastating consequences for people’s health and the ability to recover from this economic crisis, as well as for our economy and the local communities that the government is committed to leveling. . “Millions of families have suffered job losses and income shocks over the past year and unfortunately there is more to come. “If the government is serious about supporting families through this crisis, it cannot create more uncertainty and pressure for them, but should extend this increase for at least next year.

“This financial lifeline must also be extended to people claiming inherited benefits. “It is unacceptable that today many sick and disabled people and their caregivers are wrongly excluded from the support they need to weather this economic storm.” The StepChange Debt charity welcomed the committee’s recommendations. The charity’s chief policy officer, Peter Tutton, who testified before the Committee last week, said today: “We welcome and echo the findings of the Select Committee, which clearly show how important it is is important to maintain the increase of £ 20 in universal credit.

“Removing the increase would mean 74% of StepChange Debt to Universal Credit customers would no longer have enough money to cover their core costs, pushing their average deficit from – £ 60 to – £ 147 per month. “It would leave more people with agonizing choices between paying their rent and feeding their families, skipping meals and turning to high-cost credit just to get by. “People’s finances have been suffering from this pandemic for almost a year – coping strategies are exhausted, budgets have reached their limits. “If the increase is withdrawn at this stage, recipients of universal credit will face the lowest relative level of unemployment benefit in nearly 20 years, risking deepening inequalities, threatening economic recovery and jeopardizing ambitions leveling. It is essential that the increase be maintained. “







