Erdogan’s main rival in election to kick off the party, World News





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival in Turkey’s 2018 election said on Monday he would quit the main opposition party and start his own movement. Muharrem Ince, a former deputy of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), won 30.6% of the vote in the last election behind Erdogan with 52.6%. Ince was a fighting force during the campaign, building strong support despite Erdogan and his ruling party’s alliance partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), having announced the vote a few months in advance. . Read also | US talks tough on Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile system Since then, Ince has remained in the limelight and brandished her secular and nationalist credentials on a nationwide tour dubbed the ‘Motherland movement in 1000 days’ in 2020. “I’m taking a different path,” Ince told reporters in Ankara in front of the image of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Atatürk was also the founder of the CHP, but some within the party rebelled against its current leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Among them, three former CHP deputies who resigned from the party last month, expressing their dissatisfaction with his leadership. Read also | Turkey continues to detain student protesters despite US conviction They are expected to join Ince’s new party, and he has hinted that there may be more. Ince has promised to unveil the name and logo of her new party “soon”. “We are going to present an opportunity for Turkey, an outcome, a choice. We will create a free Turkey,” Ince said in a fiery performance. He targeted the CHP and its leaders, criticizing the party’s objections to Turkey’s actions in the region and its support for Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Ince appeared to indicate he would run for president again insisting that he would get “50 percent plus one” of the vote, which is the margin needed to become president in the first round. The next presidential election is scheduled for June 2023.

